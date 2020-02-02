David Adjaye's 130 William Street Nears Completion

Adjaye Associates has released recent images of a nearly completed 130 William development. The firm’s first residential tower in the USA, topping out in the spring of last year at 800 feet, is located in the Financial District of Lower Manhattan, New York.

Designed by Adjaye Associates in collaboration with Hill West, and developed by the Lightstone Group, the skyscraper’s facade evokes old New York city’s urban fabric. With large arched windows, bronze detailing and classic stonework, the residential tower puts in place 242 luxury condominiums over 66 stories, reminiscent of the 19th and early 20th centuries.

Inspired by lofts typologies, typical of this area, the architects created a floor plan that generates different residential units ranging from studios to five-bedroom penthouses.

At the ground floor level, the project produces a new gathering space, a public plaza. The development also includes a variety of amenities like a health club and spa, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a basketball court, an IMAX theater, a golf simulator, a lounge, a club and game room, children’s playrooms, outdoor terraces, and a private observatory, among others.