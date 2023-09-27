La Cadiere One Lake City Residential Buildings / SCDA Architects

+ 18

City: Chengdu

Country: China

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. La Cadiere Lake City is a unique Master Plan development with diverse building programs, including residential, hotels, retail, and Cultural buildings. Yi Xin Lake, centrally located within the Masterplan, creates a gateway to the city’s new district in Chengdu, a peaceful and quiet water body surrounded by a vast green landscape. In the urban context, open spaces, such as landscaped plazas and squares, provide a venue for socializing, dining, gathering, and entertaining, linking the various functions around the lakeside.

The Corporate Mansion Towers La Cadiere One Lake City is positioned to maximize views surrounding the main central lake. Within the cluster, towers are varied in height and mass to create a gently undulating skyline, allowing clear views and generous space between buildings. The approach was to create a façade language that is clear and ordered, unifying the towers as a development while expressing the quality of the building in materiality and details.

The towers are clad with light silver aluminum panels in a vertical grid layout, with varying horizontal and vertical element expressions. The light silver-grey low-energy glass allows clear views of the lake and beyond while unifying the building to create a pure, balanced form. An interlay of fins, edges, and louvers breaks the scale and mass of the towers to create a rich, balanced façade identity.

The Landscape environment forms a lush, peaceful environment unifying the base of the towers, providing residents with various programs and functions. A composed courtyard with a pavilion and sloped water features create a sense of arrival. From arrival, a series of landscape walkways connect the central lawn, the resident’s

The approach to landscape aims to strengthen the interaction of interior space and outdoor space, utilizing natural light and a balanced palette of materials. The spaces are created to provide a sequential experience as residents move from indoor areas to outdoors. The south zone landscape plot embodies an urban resort atmosphere, formed by linked courtyards and gardens stepping in sections to create privacy and tranquility.

Stepped landscaped terraces differentiate space and link along the plot boundary to capture views of Yi Xin Lake. A large sculptural water feature creates a reflecting surface, forming a visual extension of Yi Xin Lake into the development and a central gathering space. Courtyards and walkways are framed by varied landscaped trees, shrubs, and hedges, bringing illumination at night to enhance the resort feel.