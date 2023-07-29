Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Nunawading Community Hub / fjcstudio

Nunawading Community Hub / fjcstudio

Nunawading Community Hub / fjcstudio - Exterior Photography
Nunawading Community Hub / fjcstudio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam
Nunawading Community Hub / fjcstudio - Interior Photography, Beam, Windows
Nunawading Community Hub / fjcstudio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Public Architecture, Community Center
Nunawading, Australia
Nunawading Community Hub / fjcstudio - Exterior Photography
"This white, seamless backdrop celebrates people and their creativity, their activity, and their sense of togetherness. It celebrates the highly valued park and school building, integral to the memories and future lives of Nunawading’s community." | An open and inviting public place, expressing a sense of equitable access for all

Nunawading Community Hub / fjcstudio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
Nunawading Community Hub / fjcstudio - Image 13 of 15
Floor Plan

The Nunawading Hub Community Centre is located on the old Nunawading Primary School site. The new community center is designed with a variety of spaces to learn, meet and collaborate, offering different indoor and outdoor environments, and catering to different cultural and ethnic backgrounds. The hub includes the surrounding landscape, incorporating the old school oval and schoolhouse. The oval has been converted into a new community park overlooking Tunstall Park, located on the traditional land of the Wurundjeri people of the Kulin nation.

Nunawading Community Hub / fjcstudio - Exterior Photography, Garden
Nunawading Community Hub / fjcstudio - Image 14 of 15
Section

Large First Nations gatherings were once held here. The Nunawading Community Hub has become a new place of gathering, a place to once again share knowledge. Retaining the heritage schoolhouse, located at the threshold of the site, was a key design objective. By retaining the local materiality it celebrates the collective memory of many who spent their childhood there. The heritage school building offers smaller-scale counseling rooms and large flexible meeting spaces, all with high levels of acoustic privacy. Meals-on-Wheels and a pottery studio occupy the lower level of the new building, with dining areas on the upper level open to the redeveloped landscape and Tunstall Park.

Nunawading Community Hub / fjcstudio - Interior Photography, Table, Facade, Glass
Nunawading Community Hub / fjcstudio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam
Abstract white forms rise up as a backdrop to the heritage fabric, the park, and community life. The scheme creates a certain monumentality whilst playfully developing a dialogue with surrounding post-war boom homes, through its roof profile. This white, seamless backdrop celebrates people and their creativity, their activity, and a sense of togetherness. The architecture was designed with simple forms, each a response to the environmental framework (proportion and scale), while symbiotic to the functional, pragmatic, and environmental control requirements.

Nunawading Community Hub / fjcstudio - Interior Photography, Beam, Windows
Designed to a constrained budget, considered design and detail have been delivered with a simple palette. The building is accessed at varying points across the sloping site, connecting to the landscape and public domain, via sweeping curved paths and landscape walls. Existing trees were retained and integrated with a vast range of new trees and plantings. The oval drives the highly transparent park interface.

Nunawading Community Hub / fjcstudio - Interior Photography, Chair
This place is truly democratic, catering to the widest and most specific needs of its community. A timber-lined basketball stadium provides state-of-the-art sports facilities. A dance hall and function space are designed for multipurpose use. Twenty-six different community groups are brought together under a single purpose-built facility, catering to their unique requirements, including those of the Nunawading Lapidary Club, Whitehorse Arts Association, and the local chapter of the U3A. A successful community building responds to the needs of the people who use it, recognizing its importance in society and community life. Through our many community-based projects, fjctstudio has developed a high level of understanding of the elements required to develop an engaging and contemporary community facility.

Nunawading Community Hub / fjcstudio - Exterior Photography, Windows
Project location

Address:96-106 Springvale Rd, Nunawading VIC 3131, Australia

