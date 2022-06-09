We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Luxottica Digital Factory / Park Associati

Luxottica Digital Factory / Park Associati

Luxottica Digital Factory / Park Associati - Exterior Photography, BeamLuxottica Digital Factory / Park Associati - Exterior Photography, Windows, Beam, GardenLuxottica Digital Factory / Park Associati - Interior Photography, FacadeLuxottica Digital Factory / Park Associati - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden+ 28

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Mixed Use Architecture, Factory, Adaptive Reuse
Milano, Italy
  • Project Leader : Lorenzo Merloni
  • Design Team : Filippo Pagliani, Michele Rossi, Michele Versaci, Valeria Donini, Alessandro Bentivegna, Simone Caimi, Ismail Seleit, Marco Vitalini, Cristina Tudela Molino, Luna Pavanello, Sofia Dalmasso, Luca Pazzaglia, Marinella Ferrari, Mario Frusca
  • Landscape Project : Arch. Marco Bay
  • Client : Luxottica Group S.p.A.
  • Energetic Certification : LEED Gold – New Costruction
  • Fire Prevention : ESA Engineering
  • Facades : Deerns
  • City : Milano
  • Country : Italy
Luxottica Digital Factory / Park Associati - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Andrea Martiradonna

From energy to technology through architectural quality and experimentation. Milan is enhanced by a new intervention of industrial architectural restoration aimed at accommodating the Digital Factory of Luxottica, a world leader in the eyewear market. Thanks to Park Associati's retrofitting intervention, in collaboration with storagemilano the complex becomes an open and flexible container where history, change and creativity find the ideal convergence ground.

Luxottica Digital Factory / Park Associati - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Lorenzo Zandri
Luxottica Digital Factory / Park Associati - Exterior Photography, Windows, Beam, Garden
© Lorenzo Zandri

Paying the greatest attention to quality, using technologically innovative materials and seeking cutting-edge architectural solutions are the Digital Factory project’s focal points that take inspiration from Luxottica's identity principles, while paying attention to the peculiar elements of the place and respecting the social fabric of the neighbourhood hosting the new structure. Park Associati's project reinterprets the existing industrial building - formerly occupied by General Electric - by maintaining its main volumes and, above all, its character, with contemporary top quality additions both to the facade and inside.

Luxottica Digital Factory / Park Associati - Exterior Photography, Beam
© Andrea Martiradonna
Luxottica Digital Factory / Park Associati - Interior Photography, Facade
© Lorenzo Zandri
Luxottica Digital Factory / Park Associati - Image 23 of 28
Plan - Ground Floor

The intervention emphasises the building's original shapes and lines by eliminating any later internal additions and by adapting the building to contemporary safety and sustainability parameters, while preserving the excellent reinforced concrete truss design and enhancing the facade's vertical shape.

Luxottica Digital Factory / Park Associati - Image 26 of 28
Section 1

The casing is the result of technological and structural research aimed at lending the building the greatest transparency and indoor brightness. The daring and startling facade overlooking Via Tortona consists of a full-height glazed structure with vertical bronzed metal pilasters that bring to mind the sheds.

Luxottica Digital Factory / Park Associati - Interior Photography, Facade, Glass
© Lorenzo Zandri
Luxottica Digital Factory / Park Associati - Exterior Photography, Facade, Beam
© Lorenzo Zandri

Transparency is reflected onto the internal spaces that are completely reinterpreted to accommodate the new functions: the showroom and some commercial spaces on the ground floor, and the Digital Lab - a high-tech innovation centre - on the first floor. Designed by storagemilano in collaboration with Park Associati, the interiors are bright and comfortable and benefit from green leisure and informal meeting areas - the internal garden on the ground floor and the green patios on the first floor.

The intervention follows a LEED quality and sustainability protocol, and is estimated to be awarded the "GOLD" class. The Digital Factory helps revitalize an area of the city that from suburban environment has been turned into a vital area, which is thus returned to the urban and social fabric.

Luxottica Digital Factory / Park Associati - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Andrea Martiradonna

Project location

Address:Via Tortona, 35, 20144 Milano MI, Italy

Park Associati
Glass, Steel

Mixed Use Architecture, Industrial Architecture, Factory, Refurbishment, Adaptive reuse, Italy
"Luxottica Digital Factory / Park Associati" 09 Jun 2022.

