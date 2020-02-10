ArchDaily Building of the Year 2020 Awards: The Finalists

Following an exciting week of nominations, ArchDaily’s readers have evaluated over 4,000 projects and selected 5 finalists in each category of the Building of the Year Award.
Over 50,000 architects and enthusiasts participated in the nomination process, choosing projects that exemplify what it means to push architecture forward. These finalists are the buildings that have most inspired ArchDaily readers.
But before we get to shortlisted nominees, we want to emphasize the values embodied by this awards process. As the world’s largest platform for architecture we are acutely aware of our responsibility to the profession, and to the advancement of architecture as a discipline. Since our mission is directly related to the architecture of the future—in inspiring and educating the people who will design the urban fabric of the future—the trust placed in us by our readers to reflect architectural trends from regions around the whole world creates challenges that we are eager to rise to. The democratically-voted, user-centered Building of the Year Awards is one of the key pillars of our response to these challenges, aiming to tear down established hierarchies and geographical barriers.
Best Applied Products
Little Shelter Hotel / Department of Architecture
International Spy Museum / Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners
A House / REM'A
The Shed, a Center for the Arts / Diller Scofidio + Renfro | Rockwell Group
Under (Underwater Restaurant) / Snøhetta
Commercial Architecture
“Design Orchard” Incubator / WOHA
Geijoeng Concept Store / Studio 10
Galeries Lafayette Champs-Èlysèes / Bjarke Ingels Group
Ultra Fast Charging Station for Electric Vehicles / COBE
The Looking Glass Facade Renovation / UNStudio
Cultural Architecture
Musée Yves Saint Laurent Marrakech / Studio KO
Interpretation Centre of Romanesque / spaceworkers
The Twist Museum / BIG
James-Simon-Galerie / David Chipperfield Architects
Odunpazari Modern Art Museum / Kengo Kuma & Associates
Educational Architecture
School of Dancing Arches / Samira Rathod Design Associates
School of Architecture, Crescent University / architectureRED
Rural School El Hobo / FP Arquitectura
Roskilde Festival Folk High School / MVRDV + COBE
Chongqing Nankai LiangJiang Secondary School / gad
Healthcare Architecture
Wood/Pile / Kengo Kuma & Associates
SDC Dental Clinic / Takeru Shoji Architects
Health Care Facility Josefhof / Dietger Wissounig Architekten
NewYork-Presbyterian David H. Koch Center / HOK + Ballinger + Pei Cobb Freed & Partners
Kálida Sant Pau Center / Miralles Tagliabue EMBT
Hospitality Architecture
Garden Hotpot Restaurant / MUDA-Architects
The Museum Hotel Antakya / EAA – Emre Arolat Architecture
Solaz Los Cabos Hotel / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos
Under (Underwater Restaurant) / Snøhetta
Lindis Lodge / Architecture Workshop
Houses
Soul Garden House / Spacefiction Studio
Hood River Residence / Scott | Edwards Architecture
House BRAS / DDM Architectuur
Tropical Cave House / H&P Architects
House in Monsaraz / Aires Mateus
Housing
L’Arbre Blanc Residential Tower / Sou Fujimoto Architects + Nicolas Laisné + OXO architects + Dimitri Roussel
Building of 73 Apartments / Muñoz Miranda Architects
Transformation of 530 dwellings / Lacaton & Vassal + Frédéric Druot + Christophe Hutin architecture
González Luna Building / Estudio Macías Peredo
121 East 22nd Street Residential Complex / OMA
Industrial Architecture
CopenHill Energy Plant and Urban Recreation Center / BIG
Zhejiang Factory / gad · line+ studio
Logistic Centre Mayoral Children's Clothing / SYSTEM
Coffee Production Plant / Khmaladze Architects
Floating Farm Dairy / Goldsmith Company
Interior Architecture
Nagatacho Apartment / Adam Nathaniel Furman
The Animal Backbone / I.F.S.E. SPACE CREATIVE LAB
Atelier Cecílio de Sousa / Aires Mateus
Chongqing Zhongshuge Bookstore / X+Living
Tea Community Center / Waterfrom Design
Offices
Leeza SOHO / Zaha Hadid Architects
HALFTIME Adidas Headquarters / COBE
Second Home Hollywood Office / Selgascano
Viettel Offsite Studio / VTN Architects
China Resources Headquarters / KPF
Public Architecture
Jewel Changi Airport / Safdie Architects
Beijing Daxing International Airport / Zaha Hadid Architects
Cycling through the Trees / Burolandschap
New City Hall in Nancagua / Beals Lyon Arquitectos
The Arches Project / Boano Prišmontas
Religious Architecture
Sino-french Science Park Church / Shanghai Dachuan Architects
Qasr Al Hosn: Al Musallah Prayer Hall / CEBRA
Saemoonan Church / Seoinn Design Group + Lee Eunseok
Wooden Chapel / John Pawson
The Weight of the Void / Miguel Ortego
Small Scale & Installations
Parasite House / El Sindicato Arquitectura
Columnless Canopy / Olgooco
PAN-cabins / sivilarkitet espen surnevik as
Urbach Tower / ICD/ITKE University of Stuttgart
Tram Stop / J. Mayer H. Architects
Sports Architecture
Datong Sports Center / POPULOUS + CCDI
Simonne-Mathieu Tennis Court at Roland Garros / Marc Mimram
Game Streetmekka Aalborg / JAJA Architects
Canoeing Training Base / PSBA + INOONI
Alfriston Swimming Pool / Morris+Company
You can vote for your favorite projects from now until Monday, February 17th at 12:01 AM EST (read the complete rules). The winners will be announced on February 17th, 2020.
Make your voice heard – vote for your favorite projects for the 2020 Building of the Year Awards!