ArchDaily Building of the Year 2020 Awards: The Finalists

Following an exciting week of nominations, ArchDaily’s readers have evaluated over 4,000 projects and selected 5 finalists in each category of the Building of the Year Award.

Over 50,000 architects and enthusiasts participated in the nomination process, choosing projects that exemplify what it means to push architecture forward. These finalists are the buildings that have most inspired ArchDaily readers.

But before we get to shortlisted nominees, we want to emphasize the values embodied by this awards process. As the world’s largest platform for architecture we are acutely aware of our responsibility to the profession, and to the advancement of architecture as a discipline. Since our mission is directly related to the architecture of the future—in inspiring and educating the people who will design the urban fabric of the future—the trust placed in us by our readers to reflect architectural trends from regions around the whole world creates challenges that we are eager to rise to. The democratically-voted, user-centered Building of the Year Awards is one of the key pillars of our response to these challenges, aiming to tear down established hierarchies and geographical barriers.

Best Applied Products

Little Shelter Hotel / Department of Architecture
International Spy Museum / Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners
A House / REM'A
The Shed, a Center for the Arts / Diller Scofidio + Renfro | Rockwell Group
Under (Underwater Restaurant) / Snøhetta

© W Workspace Company
© W Workspace Company

© Nic Lehoux © Ivo Tavares Studio © Iwan Baan © Ivan Kvaal

Commercial Architecture

“Design Orchard” Incubator / WOHA
Geijoeng Concept Store / Studio 10
Galeries Lafayette Champs-Èlysèes / Bjarke Ingels Group
Ultra Fast Charging Station for Electric Vehicles / COBE
The Looking Glass Facade Renovation / UNStudio

© Darren Soh
© Darren Soh

© Chao Zhang © Salem Mostefaoui © Rasmus Hjortshøj © Evabloem

Cultural Architecture

Musée Yves Saint Laurent Marrakech / Studio KO
Interpretation Centre of Romanesque / spaceworkers
The Twist Museum / BIG
James-Simon-Galerie / David Chipperfield Architects
Odunpazari Modern Art Museum / Kengo Kuma & Associates

© Dan Glasser
© Dan Glasser

© Sergio Pirrone © Laurian Ghinitoiu © Simon Menges © NAARO

Educational Architecture

School of Dancing Arches / Samira Rathod Design Associates
School of Architecture, Crescent University / architectureRED
Rural School El Hobo / FP Arquitectura
Roskilde Festival Folk High School / MVRDV + COBE
Chongqing Nankai LiangJiang Secondary School / gad

© Niveditaa Gupta
© Niveditaa Gupta

© Fazal Hussain © Alejandro Arango © Ossip van Duivenbode © Yi Fan

Healthcare Architecture 

Wood/Pile / Kengo Kuma & Associates
SDC Dental Clinic / Takeru Shoji Architects
Health Care Facility Josefhof / Dietger Wissounig Architekten
NewYork-Presbyterian David H. Koch Center / HOK + Ballinger + Pei Cobb Freed & Partners
Kálida Sant Pau Center / Miralles Tagliabue EMBT

© Erieta Attali
© Erieta Attali

© Koji Fujii / Nacasa & Partners © Paul Ott © Albert Vecerka / ESTO © Lluc miralles

Hospitality Architecture

Garden Hotpot Restaurant / MUDA-Architects
The Museum Hotel Antakya / EAA – Emre Arolat Architecture
Solaz Los Cabos Hotel / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos
Under (Underwater Restaurant) / Snøhetta
Lindis Lodge / Architecture Workshop

© Arch-Exist
© Arch-Exist

© Cemal Emden © Rafael Gamo © Ivan Kvaal © Patrick Reynolds

Houses

Soul Garden House / Spacefiction Studio
Hood River Residence / Scott | Edwards Architecture
House BRAS / DDM Architectuur
Tropical Cave House / H&P Architects
House in Monsaraz / Aires Mateus

© Monica Sathe Photography
© Monica Sathe Photography

© Peter Eckert © Lenzer © Tien Thành Nguyen © Joâo Guimarâes

Housing 

L’Arbre Blanc Residential Tower / Sou Fujimoto Architects + Nicolas Laisné + OXO architects + Dimitri Roussel
Building of 73 Apartments / Muñoz Miranda Architects
Transformation of 530 dwellings / Lacaton & Vassal + Frédéric Druot + Christophe Hutin architecture
González Luna Building / Estudio Macías Peredo
121 East 22nd Street Residential Complex / OMA

© Cyrille Weiner
© Cyrille Weiner

© Javier Callejas © Philippe Ruault © César Béjar © Laurian Ghinitoiu

Industrial Architecture

CopenHill Energy Plant and Urban Recreation Center / BIG
Zhejiang Factory / gad · line+ studio
Logistic Centre Mayoral Children's Clothing / SYSTEM
Coffee Production Plant / Khmaladze Architects
Floating Farm Dairy / Goldsmith Company

© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

© Arch-Exist © Pedro Garcia © Giorgi Khmaladze © Ruben Daio Kleimeer

Interior Architecture

Nagatacho Apartment / Adam Nathaniel Furman
The Animal Backbone / I.F.S.E. SPACE CREATIVE LAB
Atelier Cecílio de Sousa / Aires Mateus
Chongqing Zhongshuge Bookstore / X+Living
Tea Community Center / Waterfrom Design

© Jan Vranovsky
© Jan Vranovsky

© Zheng Shi © Rui Cardoso © Feng Shao © Yuchen Zhao

Offices

Leeza SOHO / Zaha Hadid Architects
HALFTIME Adidas Headquarters / COBE
Second Home Hollywood Office / Selgascano
Viettel Offsite Studio / VTN Architects
China Resources Headquarters / KPF

© Hufton + Crow
© Hufton + Crow

© Rasmus Hjortshøj © Iwan Baan Courtesy of VTN Arhitects © Tim Griffith

Public Architecture

Jewel Changi Airport / Safdie Architects
Beijing Daxing International Airport / Zaha Hadid Architects
Cycling through the Trees / Burolandschap
New City Hall in Nancagua / Beals Lyon Arquitectos
The Arches Project / Boano Prišmontas

© Yildiz Glass
© Yildiz Glass

© Hufton + Crow © Visit Limburg © Felipe Fontecilla © Courtesy of Boano Prismontas

Religious Architecture

Sino-french Science Park Church / Shanghai Dachuan Architects
Qasr Al Hosn: Al Musallah Prayer Hall / CEBRA
Saemoonan Church / Seoinn Design Group + Lee Eunseok
Wooden Chapel / John Pawson
The Weight of the Void / Miguel Ortego

© Arch-Exist
© Arch-Exist

© Mikkel Frost © Juneyoung Lim © Felix Friedmann Courtesy of Miguel Otero

Small Scale & Installations

Parasite House / El Sindicato Arquitectura
Columnless Canopy / Olgooco
PAN-cabins / sivilarkitet espen surnevik as
Urbach Tower / ICD/ITKE University of Stuttgart
Tram Stop / J. Mayer H. Architects

© Andres Villota
© Andres Villota

© Mohammed Hassan Ettefagh © Rasmus Norlander © ICD-ITKE © Frank Dinger

Sports Architecture

Datong Sports Center / POPULOUS + CCDI
Simonne-Mathieu Tennis Court at Roland Garros / Marc Mimram
Game Streetmekka Aalborg / JAJA Architects
Canoeing Training Base / PSBA + INOONI
Alfriston Swimming Pool / Morris+Company

© Yang Zhang
© Yang Zhang

© Erieta Attali © Rasmus Hjortshøj © Bartosz Dworski © Jack Hobhouse

You can vote for your favorite projects from now until Monday, February 17th at 12:01 AM EST (read the complete rules). The winners will be announced on February 17th, 2020.

Make your voice heard – vote for your favorite projects for the 2020 Building of the Year Awards!

About this author
Diego Hernández
Author

