Cycling through the Trees / Burolandschap

  07:00 - 11 September, 2019
  Curated by María Francisca González
Cycling through the Trees / Burolandschap
© Visit Limburg
© Visit Limburg

© Visit Limburg

  • Architects

    Burolandschap

  • Location

    Pijnven, Bosland, Hechtel-Eksel, Limburg, Belgium

  • Category

    Other Structures

  • Lead Architects

    Burolandschap

  • Design Team

    Burolandschap – De Gregorio & Partners

  • Area

    5000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    Visit Limburg

  • Clients

    Visit Limburg

  • Engineering

    Smulders nv

  • Consultants

    BAS bvba (structural stability)

  • Collaborators

    MOLS (road works)
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Visit Limburg
© Visit Limburg

Text description provided by the architects. The new cycle path through the trees adds a unique experience to the Limburg cycle route network. Cyclists ride 700 metres along a cycle bridge – a double circle 100 metres in diameter – that rises gradually (gradient of 3-4 %) to a height of 10 metres before then descending again at the same gradient, giving cyclists and walkers a sensational 360° experience.

© Visit Limburg
© Visit Limburg
Plan
Plan
© Visit Limburg
© Visit Limburg

For the sake of safety, cycling is one-way and there is a subtle wire net with a handrail. The new cycle bridge sits on a structure of 449 unique columns made of weathered steel to symbolize the trunks of the pine trees, so the entire structure blends beautifully into its environment.

© Visit Limburg
© Visit Limburg
Section 01
Section 01
© Visit Limburg
© Visit Limburg

Respect for flora and fauna was key to both the design of the cycle bridge and its construction in the forest. The project was implemented with nature as a companion and constitutes a logical link in the Bosland ‘Cycle of Life’.

Section 02
Section 02

The trees that were felled to clear the space for the cycle path have been given a new life at the start of the route in the form of an information pavilion made from the stacked recycled tree trunks. Moreover, the coniferous trees are still represented in a symbolic way: the new cycle bridge sits on a structure of 449 unique columns made of weathered steel to symbolize the trunks of the fir trees, so the entire structure blends beautifully into its environment.

© Visit Limburg
© Visit Limburg

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Burolandschap
Cite: "Cycling through the Trees / Burolandschap" 11 Sep 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/924605/cycling-through-the-trees-burolandschap/> ISSN 0719-8884

