World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. United States
  5. OMA
  6. 2019
  7. 121 East 22nd Street Residential Complex / OMA

121 East 22nd Street Residential Complex / OMA

  • 14:00 - 29 May, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
121 East 22nd Street Residential Complex / OMA
Save this picture!
121 East 22nd Street Residential Complex / OMA, © Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

© Iwan Baan © Laurian Ghinitoiu © Laurian Ghinitoiu © Laurian Ghinitoiu + 28

  • Concept to Design Development

    Yolanda do Campo, Lawrence Siu, Sunggi Park, Daniel Quesada Lombo, Jackie Woon Bae, Juan Lopez, Jorge Simelio, Andrea Zalewski, Nathalie Camacho, Leen Katrib, Nils Sanderson, Carly Dean, Nicholas Solakian

  • Executive Architect

    SLCE Architects, LLP

  • Interior Architect

    Incorporated Architecture & Design, PLLC

  • Construction Documentation to Construction Administration

    Christine Yoon, Yolanda do Campo, Darby Foreman, Marki Becker, Nils Sanderson, Andrea Zalewski

  • Structural Engineer

    WSP

  • MEP/ FP Engineer

    Stantec

  • Façade Engineer

    Gilsanz, Murray, Steficek, LLP

  • Zoning

    Development Consulting Services

  • Pool Consultant

    Bradford Products

  • Acoustic Engineer

    AKRF, Inc

  • Landscape

    LDGN Landscape Architects

  • Lighting Consultant

    Ventresca Design

  • Parking Consultant

    Klaus Parking

  • Renderings

    By-Encore
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

Text description provided by the architects. The design was conceived from its site which straddles two separate and different neighborhoods: a quiet residential area surrounding Gramercy Park, an enclosed and private garden, and the bustling commercial space around Madison Square Park, a public park that hosts an array of activities.

Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

The L-shaped site posed an opportunity to be informed by the two neighborhoods while activating three street fronts. The concept emerges from this dualistic condition, referencing Cubist artwork, in which objects are viewed from a multitude of viewpoints rather than a single one to represent the subject in a greater context. As such, the North Tower conveys the meeting of the two neighborhoods, realized through two interlocking planes that come together at 23rd and Lexington to form a distinct, three-dimensional corner.

Save this picture!

This articulation evokes a collage assembled from various reflections of its surroundings. Vertically, the corner planes bend in and out, creating unique views from the interiors up to the sky and down to the streets. On the street level, the corner is carved inwards, to widen the sidewalk and establish a clear entry point to the ground floor retail. From the expressive corner, the building’s two facades become more contextual as it nears its neighboring pre-war buildings. Its precast panels become bolder as the façade transitions away from the corner, seamlessly establishing a visible gradient from new to historic. The black concrete highlights the windows to accentuate the graduation.

Save this picture!
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan
Save this picture!
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

The three-dimensional articulation continues on the 13-story South Tower, which features an undulating grid of punched windows overlooking 22nd Street. The tower houses the main residential entry and a funnel-shaped lobby within leads to an enclosed breezeway and central valley that connect the two towers.

Save this picture!
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

The valley is a calm oasis amidst the busyness of 23rd Street and Lexington and is centered around residential amenities and balconies, establishing an inside-outside living within the complex. The interior façade of the two towers facing the courtyard resonate with the three-dimensionality of the exterior façade—a ribbon of volumetric balconies provide a sculptural view up to the sky. Although similar in form, the valley’s materiality of light, perforated aluminum enhances daylight while giving the courtyard its own unique identity.

Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
OMA
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments United States
Cite: "121 East 22nd Street Residential Complex / OMA" 29 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/918097/121-east-22nd-street-residential-complex-oma/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream