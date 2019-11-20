Chongqing Nankai LiangJiang Secondary School / gad

+ 30

Project Director Qiulong Zhu

Project Principal Designers Yan Wu, Yu Guo, Yuanxing Cao, Siyuan Zeng, Lu Gan, Ning Kang, Xin Guo, Kai Tang, Zhen Lu, and Xiangpeng Xing

Architecture Design Team Qiulong Zhu, Yan Wu, Xin Guo, Yang Yu, Yu Guo, Yuanxing Cao, Siyuan Zeng, Lu Gan, Ning Kang, Lingyan Wang, Lin Li, Zhen Lu, Kai Tang, Xiangpeng Xing, Jianwei Yang, Lu Zhang, Min Li

Structure Tao Yu, Xiaodong Lv, Zhiwei Dan, Jia Huang, Bo Zhou, Qijun Shu, Jitao Shi, Tao Li, Lianhua Wang, Chuankun Wang, Huaqiang Wang, Changling Pei, Haiyang Liu

Water Supply and Drainage Junfang Cui, Fengyuan Zhou, Zhen Li, Dan Zhao, Haibin Liu, Yunlong Jiang

HVAC Yuankun Liu, Xiaofeng Zhang, Luchun Wan, Jidong Xia, Zhengguang Liu, Shufeng Liu

Electric Lin Zhou, Weihao Mu, Longsheng Feng, Yuanyuan Sui, Xingyue Zhou, Yutuan Wang

Construction Drawing Cooperation CMCU Engineering Corporation

Interior Design Chongqing Niandai Yingchuang Interior Design Co., Ltd.; CMCU Engineering Corporation

Landscape Design gad Qingdao Greentown Architectural Design Co., Ltd.; CMCU Engineering Corporation

Owner Chongqing Liang Jiang New District Xinnan Education Information Consulting Service Co., Ltd.

Text description provided by the architects. In the mountain city of Chongqing, there is such a middle school that integrates individualized educational thinking into the campus environment. It is like a spaceship that landed on the earth out of nowhere. The conflicting and inclusive traits are just rightly integrated, which makes you wonder whether there a possibility to subvert the known outside the traditional educational space.

Save this picture! aerial view. Image Courtesy of gad

Title Interpretation | Thought of the New and Old

Chongqing Nankai LiangJiang Secondary School is located in Longxing Development Zone, Liangjiang New District, Chongqing City. When you enter the campus, you will feel its unconventional space shaping. Thanks to the School’s great tolerance of the design ideas, it is the entry point for the design to give full play to the design ingenuity within a limited venue and achieve maximized functions, while improving the space efficiency and enriching campus life.

The teaching buildings of the headquarters campus present a layout of encompassing the library. It is speculated that the campus space scale of such a layout is more abundant, so the current design also follows the spatial logic of the headquarters campus of Chongqing Nankai Middle School. However, within the base area, the height difference, noise, and land use range constitute the design constraints. Not only the space efficiency is taken into consideration, the spirit of openness and enterprising in the campus culture of Chongqing Nankai Middle School also affects the consideration of the design of the Secondary School.

Conception | Fun of the Inside and Outside

The curriculum schedule in secondary schools is commonly intense. For students and teachers, the efficiency of the space is closely related to them. In the only 10-minute break time, they need to have a short break and prepare for the next class. In order to achieve an efficient class transfer route, a continuous and clear traffic streamline is adopted for the outer ring of classrooms, while the route of the inner ring of classrooms is relatively free and blurred, making walking in the space full of efficiency and fun.

In traditional campuses, nature and education are like two separate systems that are naturally blocked, so the architects want to introduce nature into the campus. Outside the annulus teaching buildings, there presents forest state, which separates the hustle and bustle of the city. A central garden is set up in the inner ring, with overlapping and undulating objects, ensuring the transparency and connection between the inside and outside.

Along the outer ring and the inner ring, there are different teaching spaces of different sizes. The outer ring of classrooms emphasize efficiency on the streamline. The inner ring of classrooms are generally those for elective courses that are more active, which are freely distributed.

Save this picture! classroom spread across the campus. Image © Guangkun Yang

Beyond the annulus buildings, there is the students’ accommodation building that forms a “10” shape with the teaching buildings in the plane view. The arrangement is actually to facilitate the division of functions and streamlines, to fully accommodates the necessary functions within the limited land area, and to avoid the staggered influence of streamlines. The forest and the canyon inside and outside the ring seem to be clearly separated by a line.

Growth | Static and Dynamic States

A campus with orderly arranged static and dynamic spaces will serve as a vitality catalyst for the 10-minute break time between classes. The inner courtyard is full of ups and downs like a canyon. The academic lecture hall and the auditorium are built along the way, where the ecological atmosphere is not scarce. The inner modular ceiling provides the necessary light control for the site, and the vertical facade uses vertical grilles to block the direct light of the blackboard area, which also adds some rhythm to the space.

After class, the originally quiet campus is instantly rejuvenated. There is a football field, a basketball court and other sports venues in the School. The rooftop of the annulus buildings is also a 628-meter-long footpath, allowing the teenagers to shape and grow their body, personality and thoughts at the same time of gaining knowledge.

Save this picture! internal space structure. Image © Guangkun Yang

Save this picture! internal space structure. Image © Guangkun Yang

Epilogue

Furthermore, there are many “fuzzy spaces” in the courtyard. In addition to the consideration of teaching functions, life scenarios and landscape space, the designers deliberately leave some places blank, allowing users to discover and activate them, creating the unknown vitality sites.

Cai Yuanpei, a well-known educator, once said: “Educators are not for the past, nor for the present, but for the future”. The teenagers are expected to continue the spirit of Chongqing Nankai Middle School in addition to gaining the taught knowledge, and gradually develop their lives and practice in the future.