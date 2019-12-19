World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Store
  4. China
  5. Geijoeng Concept Store / Studio 10

Geijoeng Concept Store / Studio 10

Save this project
Geijoeng Concept Store / Studio 10

© Chao Zhang © Chao Zhang © Chao Zhang © Chao Zhang + 23

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Store, Interior Design
Shenzhen, China
  • Interior Designers: Studio 10
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 120.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Chao Zhang

  • Lead Architects

    Shi Zhou

  • Design Team

    Cristina Moreno Cabello, An Huang, Chunhui Mo, Zixia Huang, Yue Yu(intern), Feifei Chen (Project Assistant), Jiaxiao Bao(Project Assistant)

  • Client

    GEIJOENG
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Chao Zhang
© Chao Zhang

Text description provided by the architects. Geijoeng, a Chinese minimalist womenswear brand recently opened its doors in Coastal City. The interior design explores the interactivity between materials, light transmission, refraction, reflection, and fabric.

Save this picture!
© Chao Zhang
© Chao Zhang

In this 120-square-meter space, through the use and layering of reflective, translucent and transparent materials combined with Kvadrat RafSimons’s green velour curtain and calibrated artificial lighting, Studio 10 wishes to create rich spatial hierarchy and ghostly spatial dimensions that coincides with Geijoeng’s minimalist and euphoric essence while contrasting with their Fall/Winter Collection of silk, wool, cashmere, velvet, and other rich texture of heavy textile.

Save this picture!
© Chao Zhang
© Chao Zhang
Save this picture!
© Chao Zhang
© Chao Zhang

The entrance corridor and window display are paved with glass bricks, beneath it vaguely peeks the Geijoeng greyish-green paint, the combination of the semi-reflective glass wall, half glass brick wall in the background and mirrored dropped ceiling illudes new compositions and projections of the space. Through the corridor, passing the glass brick wall and into the store, channel glass is used along the walls, behind it lies silver mirrored material allowing hints of green to refract and reflect throughout the space. The acrylic-tube- enclosed fitting room is placed carefully in the middle of the space in the same manner of that of a small stage, inside it hangs the green velour curtain to ensure privacy as well as exuding performance like purposes; when the curtain is opened, the interior and exterior of the fitting room is faintly visible creating theatrical effect and drama.

Save this picture!
© Chao Zhang
© Chao Zhang

All garment hanging system is made of custom frosted acrylic rods connected with silver scaffolding metal joint that are highly adjustable and adaptable. The acrylic rods are set in a green marble base, which vary in size depending on their functionality as some are used as a display stand, bench or storage platform.

Save this picture!
© Chao Zhang
© Chao Zhang
Save this picture!
© Chao Zhang
© Chao Zhang

The interior flooring is paved with custom greyish-green terrazzo embedded with large dark green and white marble aggregate, embodying the brand’s determination in material and craftsmanship.

Save this picture!
© Chao Zhang
© Chao Zhang

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: The Coastal City, 2/F, Nanshan, Shenzhen, Guangdong, China

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Studio 10
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Retail Store Interior Design China
Cite: "Geijoeng Concept Store / Studio 10" 19 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/930475/geijoeng-concept-store-studio-10/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream