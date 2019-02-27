World
  7. Tram Stop / J. Mayer H. Architects

Tram Stop / J. Mayer H. Architects

  • 01:00 - 27 February, 2019
Tram Stop / J. Mayer H. Architects
Tram Stop / J. Mayer H. Architects, © Frank Dinger
© Frank Dinger

© Frank Dinger © Stadt Kehl

© Stadt Kehl
© Stadt Kehl

Text description provided by the architects. Since December 2018, the cities of Kehl and Strasbourg are now better connected than ever, now linked by a new tram line over the border across the Rhine. Strasbourg is Europe’s capital and thus a symbol for Europe’s unity.

© Frank Dinger
© Frank Dinger

The new public transport connection between Strasbourg in France and Kehl in Germany underscores the cohesion of these countries at the center of the European Union. On the French side, a landscape-like spatial fold designed by Zaha Hadid was created for the terminal station in 2001.

© Frank Dinger
© Frank Dinger

At the other end of the line, at Kehl City Hall on the German side, a stop has now been erected, a composition of bright round, exposed concrete discs that condenses aspects of dynamism, balance, lability, and mobility in an infrastructural sculpture. Both terminals are characterized by unique architecture, and everyday “minor border traffic” commutes between the two.

© Frank Dinger
© Frank Dinger

Cite: "Tram Stop / J. Mayer H. Architects" 27 Feb 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/912166/tram-stop-j-mayer-h-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

