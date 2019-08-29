World
  Rural School El Hobo / FP Arquitectura

Rural School El Hobo / FP Arquitectura

  29 August, 2019
  • Curated by Clara Ott
  • Translated by Emma Johansson
Rural School El Hobo / FP Arquitectura
Rural School El Hobo / FP Arquitectura, © Alejandro Arango
© Alejandro Arango

  • Architects

    FP Arquitectura

  • Location

    El Cármen de Bolivar, El Cármen de Bolívar, Bolívar, Colombia

  • Category

    Schools

  • Lead Architect

    Arq. José Puentes, Arq. Ivan Forgioni

  • Area

    768.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    Alejandro Arango

  • Design Team

    Julián Castaño, Juan Felipe Mejía

  • Clients

    Fundación Grupo Argos
© Alejandro Arango
© Alejandro Arango

Text description provided by the architects. The project is part of an addition to an existing school of fairly deteriorated condition, located in Vereda el Hobo, 40 minutes from the municipality of Carmen de Bolívar, very close to the Montes de María in northern Colombia. With an average temperature of 32 °C and relatively high humidity, a permeable architecture was sought, which allowed the constant passage of natural ventilation and the controlled entry of natural light.

© Alejandro Arango
© Alejandro Arango
© Alejandro Arango
© Alejandro Arango
Floor Plan First Floor
Floor Plan First Floor
© Alejandro Arango
© Alejandro Arango

The two new blocks of classrooms are placed directly on the natural ground, while the circulation ramps are tilted following the topographic slope. The circulation of access to the classrooms is expanded on the first floor as extension areas for learning, and on the second floor, they act as balconies that look over the distant landscape of the Montes de María.

© Alejandro Arango
© Alejandro Arango
Section B
Section B
© Alejandro Arango
© Alejandro Arango

The roofs are widely extended around the blocks to generate shade during the day and to achieve a better climate comfort both inside and outside, in the courtyard and the circulations. Having a very tight budget, durable and low maintenance materials were favoured, aiming to maintain a sober and open language that recognises the rural school as a centre of community life.

© Alejandro Arango
© Alejandro Arango

About this office
FP Arquitectura
Office

