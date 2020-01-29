ArchDaily's 2020 Building of the Year Awards are Now Open for Nominations

As the architectural community and the world looks forward to a new year, and a new decade, we do so from rapidly shifting grounds. The world around us is being transformed by a variety of factors in the built environment, from the opportunities of new materials and technologies, to pressing challenges such as climate change and inequality. At ArchDaily, we continue to proactively respond to this changing world, evolving as a tool for knowledge and inspiration for all those involved in shaping the built environment, be they architects, designers, or our growing audience of ‘DIY architects;’ everyday citizens taking an active interest in shaping their own homes and communities.

While our database, mission, and focus develops, some traditions endure. Chief among this is our flagship award series – the Building of the Year Awards. Now, we are proud to launch the 11th edition of one of the architecture world’s most influential and democratic award series, celebrating the best architecture around the world as chosen by you, the reader.

Therefore, we once again invite you to participate in the ArchDaily Building of the Year 2020 Awards. We ask you to recognize and reward the projects that you feel are creating the largest impact in the built environment, that ArchDaily has published on our projects database in 2019. By nominating and voting, you form part of an interdependent, impartial, distributed network of jurors and peers that has consistently helped us celebrate architecture of every scale, purpose, and condition, from countries large and small, and architects of all descriptions. Over the coming weeks, your votes will result in 4000 projects being filtered down to just 15 – representing the best in each project category on ArchDaily. Read below for more details on how to submit, and thank you once again for helping us continue to democratize architectural excellence across the world.

The Process

During the next weeks, you’ll be in charge of nominating buildings (in fifteen categories) for the shortlist, and then voting for the winners of each category. We will guide you through these stages accordingly.

During the nominating stage, each registered user of the My ArchDaily platform will have the chance to nominate one project (published for the first time between January 1st, 2019 and December 31st, 2019) per category. This stage starts on January 29th and ends on February 10th at 12:01AM EST. After this, five projects per category will move into the voting stage, starting February 10th and ending on February 17th at 12:01AM EST. The winner will be announced during the morning (EST) on February 17th, 2020.

Eligible Projects

All completed buildings published for the first time between January 1st 2019 and December 31st 2019 under the following categories are eligible for this award: Houses, Housing, Healthcare Architecture, Industrial Architecture, Educational Architecture, Sports Architecture, Cultural Architecture, Hospitality Architecture, Offices, Interiors Architecture, Commercial Architecture, Public Architecture, and Religious Architecture, Small Projects, and Best Applied Product. Each project is eligible in all of the first 14 categories that apply depending on the building's function, while all projects which used a product featured in our Product Catalog will be eligible for the Best Applied Product category.

By submitting their works to ArchDaily for publication, offices agree to enter this competition and to be present on the promotional material.

Authorship and copyright of each project belong to the offices and architects mentioned on each project’s page.

First stage: Nominations

Starting January 29th, 2020, registered users will be able to nominate their favorite project for each of the 15 categories included in the Awards. One nomination per category.

Nomination ends on February 10th, 2020 at 12:01 AM EST.

The five projects with the most nominations for each category will move on to the voting round

Second stage: Voting

On February 10th, 2020, we will update the platform with the shortlisted projects and registered users will be able to vote for their favorite project among the finalists.

Users can vote for one project per category.

The voting round will end on February 17th, 2020 at 12:01 AM EST.

How to Nominate and Vote

Only registered users of the My ArchDaily platform can nominate/vote.

Anyone can register on the My ArchDaily platform to nominate/vote. To do so, you must follow the registration link and complete the required steps to become a registered user (or use your existing My ArchDaily account).

All registered users can nominate/vote once per stage.

To register you must use a valid email address. Votes coming from users without a valid email address will be removed.

You can only nominate/vote for one building per category in each stage.

Offices and architects are encouraged to promote their works for voting, but no monetary or virtual gift compensation should be offered. You can use the following link: https://boty.archdaily.com/us/2020

Winners

Winners of each category will be announced on ArchDaily’s home page on February 17th, 2020.

Winners of each category will receive a physical award from ArchDaily, delivered to their offices.

The 5 finalists and the winners of each category can use the respective title for their own purposes. ArchDaily will provide promotional material.

Timeline

The nomination process starts on January 29th and ends February 10th, 2020 at 12:01 AM EST.

The voting round starts on February 10th and ends February 17th, 2020 at 12:01 AM EST.

The winners will be announced on the morning (EST) of February 17th, 2020.

Important notes