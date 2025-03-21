From Helsinki’s Landmark Bridge to London’s Urban Regeneration: Recent Updates from Knight Architects, Foster + Partners, and More

In recent weeks, a series of notable architectural projects have been announced, reflecting a broad spectrum of design approaches aimed at enhancing urban life, infrastructure, and environmental sustainability. From cultural venues to large-scale masterplans and infrastructural advancements, these developments highlight how architecture continues to shape cities and communities. Among them, Knight Architects' Kruunusillat Bridge in Helsinki marks a milestone as Finland's tallest and longest bridge, designed to support sustainable mobility. Meanwhile, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield's masterplan for Croydon sets out a vision for a vibrant mixed-use district, integrating historic preservation with contemporary urban renewal. At Kew Gardens, Mizzi Studio's Carbon Garden introduces a new permanent installation that explores carbon cycles through landscape design. This collection of recent announcements underscores the evolving priorities in architecture, from connectivity and urban regeneration to climate-conscious interventions.

KCAP and CITYFÖRSTER Unveil Design for Istropolis Cultural and Urban Hub in Bratislava, Slovakia

KCAP, in collaboration with CITYFÖRSTER, has unveiled the design for Istropolis, a new cultural and residential development in Bratislava's Trnavské Mýto. Spanning 4.3 hectares, the project aims to transform the site into a vibrant urban destination featuring a cultural venue with a capacity of 3,000 visitors, nine buildings housing offices and residences, and an interconnected network of public spaces. The design integrates a car-free environment, extending the existing city grid with pedestrian-friendly squares and landscaped areas. A landmark tower, rising approximately 115 meters, will add a distinct presence to the skyline. The development emphasizes mixed-use programming, with active ground-level spaces for cultural venues, retail, and gastronomy. The office buildings prioritize well-being with energy-efficient systems, natural light, and green courtyards, while residential units offer expansive views and generous terraces. The cultural venue, positioned as a focal point, features a flexible interior, a sinuous façade, and an integrated media display, allowing for various configurations and event formats. The redevelopment seeks to re-establish Trnavské Mýto as a key cultural and social hub, linking its historical significance with a contemporary vision for Bratislava.

Related Article Foster + Partners Unveils Design of New Manchester United Stadium in the Reimagined Old Trafford Neighborhood

Corgan and Lake|Flato Design New Terminal for San Antonio International Airport in Texas, USA

Corgan, in partnership with Lake|Flato Architects, is leading the design of a new 900,000-square-foot terminal at San Antonio International Airport, set for completion in 2028. The expansion aims to unify Terminals A and B while enhancing the airport's connection to the city's identity. Inspired by the Texas Hill Country and San Antonio's Riverwalk, the terminal features natural materials, warm earth tones, and a 60-foot indoor garden, evoking the region's shaded paseos and covered bridges. The design includes three key areas: ticketing, the Gateway Terminal, and the Mercado Food and Retail Hall, sheltered under large, hovering shed roofs. Beyond the terminal, the project encompasses a ground transportation center, parking garage, central utility plant, and realigned roadways.

Kew Gardens Secures Planning Permission for Carbon Garden Designed by Mizzi Studio in London, United Kingdom

Set to open in July 2025, the Carbon Garden at Kew Gardens will be a permanent addition to London's largest UNESCO World Heritage Site, aiming to highlight the role of plants and fungi in addressing climate change. Designed by Mizzi Studio, the garden will feature a striking pavilion inspired by fungal structures, created from low-carbon, natural materials. The space will include diverse planting schemes, an exposed coal seam, and a curated display illustrating global temperature rise, emphasizing the urgency of climate action. With at least 26 new trees selected for climate resilience, rain gardens, bioswales, and biodiverse habitats, the Carbon Garden will demonstrate nature-based solutions to carbon sequestration.

OODA Unveils The Concave, a Boutique Hotel Integrated into Llaman Beach's Landscape in Albania

Set along the rugged coastline of the Albanian Riviera, The Concave is a boutique hotel designed to merge seamlessly with the natural contours of Llaman Beach. Spanning 10,835 square meters within a 56,000-square-meter site, the project features 63 rooms, a wellness center, multiple swimming pools, and leisure spaces, alongside private and beach-accessible parking. Designed as part of a larger masterplan, the intervention prioritizes sustainability, integrating solar energy, water conservation strategies, and native flora preservation. The architecture adapts to the topography, enhancing rather than imposing on the landscape, with an elevated access road shaping the visitor's first impression. Positioned near the historic Port of Palermo, the design draws from the site's layered histories while establishing a contemporary identity that frames and amplifies its surroundings.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) has received endorsement from Croydon Council's planning committee for its framework masterplan for the North End Quarter, encompassing Allders and the Centrale & Whitgift Shopping Centre. Developed by Allies and Morrison in consultation with the community and council, the masterplan outlines a long-term vision for the area's transformation over the next 10 to 15 years. It establishes principles for a vibrant mixed-use district featuring homes, shops, restaurants, cultural venues, and public spaces, while preserving historic landmarks such as the Whitgift Almshouses. The project aims to create a more sustainable and well-connected town center, aligning with Croydon Council's regeneration strategy. As part of the next phase, URW will collaborate with a newly formed NextGen Panel of young residents to shape the detailed design proposals, ensuring community engagement remains central to the redevelopment process.

Foster + Partners' Safra National Bank Tower Tops Out in Miami, United States

The Safra National Bank tower at 3050 Aventura Boulevard in Miami has reached its topping-out milestone. Designed by Foster + Partners, the 210-foot tower features a distinctive form composed of interlocking prisms, creating dynamic spaces at its base and top. The building includes a grand entrance hall with a landscaped plaza, informal seating areas, and expansive office floorplates optimized for ocean views. The upper levels house executive offices, meeting rooms, and a rooftop terrace with a bar and dining spaces. Clad in steel and anodized aluminum, the tower's exoskeleton integrates shading elements, while warm materials like timber and limestone enhance interior spaces. Designed to set a new benchmark for high-quality work environments in Miami, the project continues its progression towards completion.

Knight Architects' Kruunusillat Bridge in Helsinki Reaches Key Milestone

The Kruunusillat (Crown Bridges) project in Helsinki has reached a major milestone with the completion of its 135-meter diamond-shaped pylon, the tallest bridge structure in Finland. Designed by Knight Architects in collaboration with WSP Finland, the 1.2-kilometer cable-stayed bridge will connect Helsinki's city center to the new island suburb of Laajasalo, supporting urban expansion along the waterfront. Uniquely, the bridge is entirely car-free, dedicated to a new light rail line, cyclists, and pedestrians as part of Helsinki's broader goal of reducing car dependency by 2030. Now at its full height, the diamond-form pylon serves as a striking architectural landmark, referencing the historic crown ownership of the bay. With cables currently being attached, the bridge is expected to be completed later this year.

This article is part of our curated News Compilation series, Architecture Now, showcasing unbuilt projects from renowned architectural firms. Through concise updates, we aim to provide a snapshot of emerging architectural ideas and concepts. At ArchDaily, we welcome contributions from readers—if you have a project or idea to share, feel free to contact us.