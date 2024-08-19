Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Beyond just a visual record, architectural photography is a powerful medium that holds the ability to reveal and explore architectural spaces from unique perspectives. Through the lens of a skilled photographer, architecture showcases its interplay of lights and shadows, the tectonics of its structural elements, the careful detailing of joined materials, and the larger narratives of cultural heritage. On World Photography Day 2024, we celebrate this unique art form by highlighting the work of 25 distinguished photographers who have captured architecture in its most evocative forms.

Among the featured photo series, Paul Clemence explores the minimalist precision of Swiss museums, Iwan Baan offers a visual narrative of Prague, while Simone Bossi highlights the contrast between man-made structures and their natural surroundings. Additionally, Marc Goodwin continues his series on architecture studios from around the world, providing a glimpse into the profession’s creative spaces. Erieta Attali’s work transports viewers to ancient ruins to explore historical juxtapositions and cultural landscapes.

As we celebrate World Photography Day, we invite you to explore the work of 25 architectural photographers through a curated selection of their photo series.

Paul Clemence: The "Architectural Essence" of Swiss Museums

World Photography Day: Showcasing 25 Architectural Photographers and Their Distinctive Series - Image 7 of 26
Swiss Museums at Le Salon Suisse, Miami Art Week. Image © Paul Clemence

Iwan Baan: "Prague Diary"

World Photography Day: Showcasing 25 Architectural Photographers and Their Distinctive Series - Image 16 of 26
Iwan Baan: Prague Diary. Image © Iwan Baan

Simone Bossi: A Brutalist Entrance to a Medieval Castle

World Photography Day: Showcasing 25 Architectural Photographers and Their Distinctive Series - Image 21 of 26
The Entrance of Switzerland's Castelgrande. Image © Simone Bossi

Marc Goodwin: Architecture Studios from Around the World

World Photography Day: Showcasing 25 Architectural Photographers and Their Distinctive Series - Image 22 of 26
Office of 3XN. Image © Marc Goodwin

Erieta Attali: Capturing the Essence of Delos

World Photography Day: Showcasing 25 Architectural Photographers and Their Distinctive Series - Image 23 of 26
Capturing the Essence of Delos. Image © Erieta Attali

Edmund Sumner: “Traces” of Emotional Spaces

World Photography Day: Showcasing 25 Architectural Photographers and Their Distinctive Series - Image 24 of 26
Cava Araci (David Chipperfield). Image © Edmund Sumner

Laurian Ghinițoiu: At the Border of Conflict

World Photography Day: Showcasing 25 Architectural Photographers and Their Distinctive Series - Image 25 of 26
LINIA Photographic Installation. Image © Laurian Ghinițoiu

Andrés Gallardo: Sunset over Ricardo Bofill’s La Muralla Roja

World Photography Day: Showcasing 25 Architectural Photographers and Their Distinctive Series - Image 4 of 26
‘La Muralla Roja’ Manzanera, Calpe, Spain. Image © Andrés Gallardo

Bahaa Ghoussainy: Le Corbusier’s Communal Housing

World Photography Day: Showcasing 25 Architectural Photographers and Their Distinctive Series - Image 26 of 26
Berlin Unite d’ Habitation. Image © Bahaa Ghoussainy

Jamie McGregor Smith: Sacred Modernity

World Photography Day: Showcasing 25 Architectural Photographers and Their Distinctive Series - Image 9 of 26
Church of the Holy Cross, Vienna, Austria - Hannes Lintl - 1975. Image © Jamie McGregor Smith

Zsolt Hlinka: Geometric Perspectives of Vienna

World Photography Day: Showcasing 25 Architectural Photographers and Their Distinctive Series - Image 3 of 26
Geometric Compositions in the Evolution of Vienna's Architecture. Image © Zsolt Hlinka

Roberto Conte: The Hidden Gems Of Brutalism In Madrid

World Photography Day: Showcasing 25 Architectural Photographers and Their Distinctive Series - Image 8 of 26
Edificio Princesa, residential buildings for the Military Housing Cooperative - Fernando Higueras Díaz, Antonio Miró Valverde and Carlos García Rodríguez. Image © Roberto Conte

Joana França: The Bucolic Scales of Lucio Costa's Brasilia

World Photography Day: Showcasing 25 Architectural Photographers and Their Distinctive Series - Image 6 of 26
Monumental Scale.. Image © Joana França

María González: Blending past and Present at La Fábrica

World Photography Day: Showcasing 25 Architectural Photographers and Their Distinctive Series - Image 5 of 26
La Fábrica by Ricardo Bofill. Image © María González

Jakub Sawosko: The Concrete Architecture of Chile

World Photography Day: Showcasing 25 Architectural Photographers and Their Distinctive Series - Image 18 of 26
ECLAC-CEPAL Building / Emilio Duhart. Image © Jakub Sawosko

Arnau Rovira: The White Buildings of Ashgabat

World Photography Day: Showcasing 25 Architectural Photographers and Their Distinctive Series - Image 19 of 26
The White Buildings of Ashgabat, Turkmenistan. Image © Arnau Rovira

Pygmalion Karatzas: Doha's Contemporary Architecture

World Photography Day: Showcasing 25 Architectural Photographers and Their Distinctive Series - Image 2 of 26
Museum of Islamic Art, architect I.M. Pei. Image © Pygmalion Karatzas

Alexey Kozhenkov: The Brutalism of Eastern Europe

World Photography Day: Showcasing 25 Architectural Photographers and Their Distinctive Series - Image 20 of 26
Brutalist Belgrade. Image © Alexey Kozhenkov

Katerina Skarka: Exploring the Paul Klee Center in Switzerland

World Photography Day: Showcasing 25 Architectural Photographers and Their Distinctive Series - Image 10 of 26
The Paul Klee Center, designed by Renzo Piano Building Workshop. Image © Katerina Skarka

Inês d’Orey: Inside Belrgade’s Brutalist Buildings

World Photography Day: Showcasing 25 Architectural Photographers and Their Distinctive Series - Image 13 of 26
Inside the Buildings of Belgrade. Image © Inês d’Orey

Santiago Arau: The Architectural Heritage of the Valley of Mexico

World Photography Day: Showcasing 25 Architectural Photographers and Their Distinctive Series - Image 11 of 26
The Architectural Heritage of the Valley of Mexico. Image © Santiago Arau

Kane Hulse: The Iconic Gallaratese Complex in Milan

World Photography Day: Showcasing 25 Architectural Photographers and Their Distinctive Series - Image 14 of 26
Gallaratese Complex in Milan. Image © Kane Hulse

Farida Bustani: Exploring the Grand Egyptian Museum

World Photography Day: Showcasing 25 Architectural Photographers and Their Distinctive Series - Image 12 of 26
Grand Egyptian Museum. Image © Farida Bustani

Danica O. Kus: Renzo Piano's Valletta City Gate

World Photography Day: Showcasing 25 Architectural Photographers and Their Distinctive Series - Image 15 of 26
Renzo Piano Building Workshop’s Valletta City Gate in Malta. Image © Danica O. Kus

He Lian: The Red Brick Art Museum of Chaoyang

World Photography Day: Showcasing 25 Architectural Photographers and Their Distinctive Series - Image 17 of 26
Dong Yugan's Brick Art Museum . Image © He Lian

