World Photography Day: Showcasing 25 Architectural Photographers and Their Distinctive Series

Save this picture! Instituto del Patrimonio Cultural de España - Cultural Heritage Institute of Spain - Fernando Higueras Díaz and Antonio Miró Valverde. Image © Roberto Conte

Beyond just a visual record, architectural photography is a powerful medium that holds the ability to reveal and explore architectural spaces from unique perspectives. Through the lens of a skilled photographer, architecture showcases its interplay of lights and shadows, the tectonics of its structural elements, the careful detailing of joined materials, and the larger narratives of cultural heritage. On World Photography Day 2024, we celebrate this unique art form by highlighting the work of 25 distinguished photographers who have captured architecture in its most evocative forms.

Among the featured photo series, Paul Clemence explores the minimalist precision of Swiss museums, Iwan Baan offers a visual narrative of Prague, while Simone Bossi highlights the contrast between man-made structures and their natural surroundings. Additionally, Marc Goodwin continues his series on architecture studios from around the world, providing a glimpse into the profession’s creative spaces. Erieta Attali’s work transports viewers to ancient ruins to explore historical juxtapositions and cultural landscapes.

As we celebrate World Photography Day, we invite you to explore the work of 25 architectural photographers through a curated selection of their photo series.

Kane Hulse: The Iconic Gallaratese Complex in Milan

Farida Bustani: Exploring the Grand Egyptian Museum