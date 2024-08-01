Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  3. Exploring the Paul Klee Center by Renzo Piano Building Workshop Through Katerina Skarka's Photography

The Paul Klee Center, designed by Renzo Piano Building Workshop, is a tribute to the renowned German-Swiss artist Paul Klee. Blending architecture with the natural landscape of Bern, Switzerland, the museum echoes the rolling hills and fields of the region. Situated on the city’s easter outskirts, the structure aims to harmonize with its surroundings. Renowned as an iconic structure, Bern-based photographer Katerina Skarka has recently captured it through her lens, showcasing the architectural landmark.

The Zentrum Paul Klee features a uniquely distinctive curved roof composed of individually hand-welded steel beams forming three undulating 'hills' that house various spaces, including exhibition areas, a concert hall, a conference center, and the interactive Creaviva children's museum. This design aims to reflect Klee's artworks' complexity and organic forms, emphasizing harmony with nature and a peaceful, serene environment.

Commissioned by Klee's heirs and supported by arts patron Maurice E. Müller, the museum was built to showcase over 4,000 of Klee's works, making it one of the most extensive monographic collections worldwide. The structure's west-facing steel and glass facade features textile sun-shading devices, filtering natural light to protect Klee's delicate watercolors, canvases, and drawings, which require specific luminosity for preservation.

In addition to housing the largest collection of Klee's works, the Zentrum Paul Klee also hosts exhibitions of contemporary and modern artists, master concerts, readings, and workshops. Its design not only honors Klee's multidisciplinary talent and deep connection to music and poetry but also seeks to enhance the visitor experience through its thoughtful integration with the natural landscape and innovative architectural features.

Completed in 2005, the Zentrum Paul Klee stands as a unique cultural center, embodying the "peaceful and silent essence" of Klee's art. The building's three volumes, shaped like gentle waves, rise and fall within the landscape, providing spaces for exhibitions, conservation, and research. The use of advanced steel construction techniques, inspired by shipbuilding methods, and the careful consideration of light and space make this museum a fitting tribute to one of the 20th century's most influential artists.

Capturing the essence of form, design, and the surrounding context, architectural photography plays a crucial role in showcasing an architectural building. Recently, Paul Clemence has released a new series of images showcasing the ongoing construction works in The Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA). Similarly, photographer Marc Goodwin photographs the workspace of architecture studios in Japan, such as Kengo Kuma & Associates, Tato Architects, Akihisa Hirata, and Nori Architects. Finally, Egyptian photographer Farida Bustani recently captured the Grand Egyptian Museum by the Irish firm Heneghan Peng Architects in Cairo.

