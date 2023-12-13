Paul Clemence Explores "Architectural Essence" in Latest Photo Exhibition at Le Salon Suisse

Save this picture! © Paul Clemence | Miami Art week

In his latest photographic journey, Paul Clemence explores the architectural essence of Swiss Museums at Le Salon Suisse, Miami Art Week. Delving into the architectural artistry of the region and the museum’s significance in today’s urban landscape, the photographer showcases a comprehensive exhibition. Titled “Shapes, Rhythm, Abstraction: Swiss Museums,” the photo series includes Geneva, Lausanne, Basel, Zurich, and St. Gallen.

Working to emphasize textures, patterns, and light, the photo essay showcases a diverse array of projects by esteemed architects. These include Herzog & de Meuron, Mario Botta, Christ & Gantenbein, Renzo Piano, Aires Mateus, Barozzi Veiga, Shigeru Ban, David Chipperfield Architects, and Graber Pulver, among others. After a decade of photographic these landmarks, the photographer showcases his deep exploration of these structures.

Co-curated by Clemence and Divine Bonga, producer, and curator of Le Salon Suisse, the show primarily consists of exterior photos of museums that showcase distinctive façade geometries, defining textures, and attractive flashes of light. The series as a whole emphasizes the architectural design's subtle effect on public engagement.

The initial impression matters significantly. A museum's façade plays a crucial role, akin to a book cover—serving as both a statement and an invitation to explore within. –Paul Clemence

As part of Le Salon Suisse, an art retreat coinciding with Miami Art Week, the exhibit debuted on December 6th. Showcased during Art Basel Miami, the display is slated to go to New York City in the spring of 2024. Together with the exhibition, Clemence has organized a talk about museum architecture with architect Emmanuel Christ, Andy Klemmer, and Donna de Salvo.

In October, the photographer released a photo series of the CERN Science Gateway Building in Geneva. Designed by Renzo Piano Building Workshop, this education center represents “the beauty of science.” The photographer also recently captured Mario Botta’s new housing solution in Lugano, Switzerland. The new residence is in the heart of the city with an artistic and cultural past, nestled in a quiet area of the town. Similarly, renowned photographer Iwan Baan, known for his world photography, hosted his own retrospective exhibition at the Vitra Design Museum. Titled “Iwan Baan: Moments in Architecture,” the display offers a comprehensive overview of Baan’s portfolio.