Against the Grain: the Aesthetic Appeal of Wood in 30 Interiors Projects

Throughout the annals of architectural history, timber has been a fundamental element in the evolution of building design and construction. From the ancient timber-framed structures of Japan to the medieval European cathedrals, timber's structural prowess and aesthetic appeal have left an indelible mark on human civilization. It wasn't until the Industrial Revolution's advent that a significant shift towards alternative building materials such as steel and concrete occurred, relegating the material to a secondary role in construction. As contemporary architects grapple with the consequences of climate change, however, timber has staged a remarkable comeback, offering an eco-friendly and structurally robust alternative. Internationally renowned firms are centering their designs around timber's potential, embracing its rich history while simultaneously harnessing advanced technologies to create awe-inspiring, sustainable structures that represent a harmonious blend of historical wisdom and modern innovation.

In an era marked by increasing concerns over climate change and sustainability, timber construction's resurgence isn't only relegated to buildings' external features, however. While the material's numerous ecological and architectural advantages make it a popular resource for mass use, the inherent warmth and calming effect of wood already unfolds its benefits on a much smaller scale. Interior styles such as mid-century modern, contemporary, and farmhouse put wood front and center to create a versatile, aesthetically pleasing organic feel in a variety of spaces. Timber furniture, flooring, ceilings, or decorative accents provide natural reference points that anchor interior collages and make them into a harmonious whole.

This inherent aesthetic appeal is matched by wood's material integrity, as it can be crafted into an array of forms, from ornate carvings to load-bearing support systems. As such, it is ideally suited to make up another, less formalized subcategory: interior structures. From large-scale room dividing systems to staircases, integrated seating, or entire houses within houses, these 30 projects from our ArchDaily database go against the grain by presenting wood in unexpected forms inside.

Offices

While exposed beams may be commonplace in office interiors, these projects showcase their timber features in more radical ways. Some use wood's acoustic properties to reduce noise pollution and enhance productivity through timber ceiling panels, while others lean into the material's connective connotations to create large-scale common desk areas, integrated storage solutions, unusual seating arrangements, or multi-story workstations. In an era where workplace design increasingly emphasizes employee well-being and sustainability, these wooden structures add a touch of nature to the modern office while creating an atmosphere conducive to collaboration and creativity.

Restaurants & Bars

Wooden structures in restaurant and bar interiors continue to bring the material's characteristic sense of warmth and authenticity to dining spaces, creating memorable and inviting atmospheres through natural textures and tones. Wood's durability and versatility make it a practical choice to withstand the rigors of high-traffic daily use and fluctuating moisture or temperature due to cooking – all while allowing for innovative, unexpected design possibilities. Whether used for innovative wall cladding, or custom fixtures, these wooden structures in restaurant interiors create an innovative spatial environment that complements the culinary delights served within.

Retail

In these retail interiors, unexpected wooden structures serve as key elements in crafting memorable shopping experiences. From wooden display shelving that showcases products with elegance to intricate wooden partitions that define unique shopping zones or statuesque centerpieces that serve primarily as photogenic backdrops, wood contributes to the ambiance and character of each store. Natural textures and tones also create a pleasing backdrop for merchandise, inviting customers to engage with the products in a tactile and sensory manner.

Cultural

Wooden structures play a profound role in shaping the atmosphere and identity of cultural interiors dedicated to artistic expression, heritage, and learning. Whether adorning the soaring arches of a museum gallery, forming the intricate lattice-work of a traditional cultural center, or functioning as a playspace for younger visitors, wood's versatility and warmth foster an environment conducive to introspection, creativity, and connection with history in these projects. In many cases, wooden structures can reflect local craftsmanship and traditions, adding a layer of cultural significance to the interior space.

Wellness & Healthcare

There is a reason wellness interiors and healthcare spaces may very well have the highest wood-to-people ratio of all: In these projects, timber structures contribute significantly to creating serene and rejuvenating environments that prioritize both physical and mental well-being. Wood's natural warmth and calming aesthetics harmonize with the essence of wellness, offering a soothing contrast to the fast-paced modern world and encompassing a holistic relationship between individuals and their environment. Whether it's the gentle curves of a wooden sauna, the tranquil ambiance of a beauty clinic, or the organic feel of a dental office with timber privacy screens, wood helps to create spaces that encourage relaxation and mindfulness.

Hospitality

A close second when it comes to the amount of timber to visitors: hospitality interiors. Whether it's the welcoming embrace of a wooden reception desk or the rustic elegance of a timber-framed restaurant, wood's versatility, and timeless appeal set the stage for memorable stays. The material's natural textures and tones also complement a wide range of design styles, allowing hoteliers to tailor the interior ambiance to their brand and target clientele. From boutique hotels to luxury resorts, these wooden structures in hospitality interiors contribute to an aesthetic and sensory experience that leaves a lasting impression on guests and enhances their overall sense of well-being.

This article is part of an ArchDaily series that explores features of interior architecture, from our own database of projects. Every month, we will highlight how architects and designers are utilizing new elements, new characteristics, and new signatures in interior spaces around the world. As always, at ArchDaily, we highly appreciate the input of our readers. If you think we should mention specific ideas, please submit your suggestions.

