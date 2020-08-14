Kosushi Miami Restaurant / Studio Arthur Casas

+ 22

Design Team: Tamy Tutihashi, , Gabriel Ranieri, Nara Telles, Natalia Valente, Luisa Mader, Vinicius Prearo, Marília de Castro, Eduardo Lofti, Henrique Zulian

Construtora: Sagewood Construction

Marcenaria: Ordonez and Oliveira

Automation: Cinemax

Lighting: FOCO

Start Of The Project: 2016

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Studio Arthur Casas always intends to create a new world within each project, considering users as the center of the experience. Unleash new perceptions, feelings and connections through materiality, lighting, color, and texture is the essence of our design. In our proposal for Kosushi Restaurant, located in Miami, these elements had a key role in the project's development, creating an atmosphere capable of offering to customers the complete experience of a Japanese vernacular architecture combined with contemporary references.

The woodworking was used to cause moments of wonder and surprise. The structure's design was inspired by Japanese carpentry, in particular the art of joinery, which consists of creating wooden structures with complex joints without the use of glue or metal supports.

The organic shapes of the sushi bar and the table area bench contrast with the orthogonal lines of the low ceiling wood structure, in order to achieve visual balance and harmony. The sushi bar curve stands out in the restaurant layout and represents a focal point in the proposed plan. Parallel to it, the organic bench frames the rest of the room. One of the main concerns included the services circulation: comfortable aisles were delimited between all tables to facilitate the restaurant’s everyday operations.

The light oak tone marks the restaurant's entire woodwork and is combined with grayish tones and the concrete texture of the walls. All design metals have bronze shades, complementing the materiality chosen for the project with a balanced and elegant combination.

The lighting was designed completely tied to the cube-shaped structure of the ceiling. The woodworking complexity made it possible to create light and shadow effects to achieve a comfortable atmosphere in the entire restaurant while also achieving beauty through the use of light. Studio Arthur Casas architectural design offers users a not only palatable but also sensory experience, rooted in Japanese culture, gastronomy and architecture, bringing a Brazilian touch through furniture, fabric combinations and finishes.