Zhongsuge Bookstore in Beijing Lafayette / X+Living

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Store, Interior Design
Beijing, China
  • Interior Designers: X+Living
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1110
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Qingshan Wu
  • Architect In Charge: Xiang Li
Text description provided by the architects. It’s the second time for Zhongshuge bookstore to land in Beijing. This time it joins Lafayette department store.With reference to the expression techniques of Chinese classical gardens, the designer connects various functional areas with different formats of space layout, and sketched the flowing path for consumers to explore.

The bookshelvesare both a canvas and a wall, making the door porchlike a painting unfolding gradually. In the doorway, itis faintly visible the depth of the space, which makes people can’t help but walking into the bookshop for exploration.

In the conceptual area, the designer creates an elevation difference transformation by using the ladders to make the space pattern fluctuate and even the wandering walk will present a rhyme. Using perspective relations to create a visual illusion experience, the arches are nested and intersecting, and all of the beautiful sceneries are within eyesight. The charm of the changing scenery in the classical garden not only appears everywhere, but the refraction of the mirror surface also gives this phantom realm a kind of surreal sensory impact.

Evolved from the form of classic "Moon Gate", various circular holes were spread in the space. Apart from acting as a traffic corridor connectsspaces, some ofthem even function as frames displaying exquisite view in them. With the traditional decorative usage of classic "Moon Gate" been abandoned and the application range expanded, it has become a symbol, a link and thus presented more possibilities in space. Making use of the arched shape, the designer has also built several resting couches, so that the symbolized arched door has the dual meaning of function and aesthetics.

The cashier constructed by terrazzo material are the same with those in the cafe.The arrangement of tables and chairs in the cafe is distributed casually but ingreat order, simulating a gathering of ancient people in a famous Chinese painting called "Qu Shui Liu Shang". The shared tables and chairs enable the crowd to sit next to different social needs and constitute the elegant and interesting scene together.

Behind the door where you find a bamboo forest is the cultural and creative area. The extremely simplified wood branches, through the skillful arrangement, have completed the turn from microscopic image to macroscopic view. A line has been drawn between two wooden branches, and a special poster or book display booth is formed, which fully satisfies the owners' diversified operation needs. The straight-line action path of readers is decomposed, and the ease of walking in bamboo groves is a delicate mood experience that designers present to readers.

Through the bamboo grove and walking into the study hall, the designer created a ceremonial and secluded elegant atmosphere by using the central symmetrical layout of traditional architecture. The bookshelf is inspired from screen art, on the back of which is the lamp box acting as a light source. The warm glowfrom the paper pane fell on the face of the reader, creating an antique flavour.

Project location

Address: Beijing, China

