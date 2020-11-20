Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels Interiors
  4. China
  5. Bamboo Lodge / QAD

Bamboo Lodge / QAD

Save this project
Bamboo Lodge / QAD

© Junwu Long© Junwu Long© Ce Wang© Ce Wang+ 31

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Hotels Interiors
Yibin, China
  • Architects: QAD
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1150
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Ce Wang, Junwu Long
  • Architect In Charge:Yongquan Yang
  • Interior Decoration:Yinxian Li
  • City:Yibin
  • Country:China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Junwu Long
© Junwu Long

Text description provided by the architects. Yibin is one of the earliest and oldest cities on the upper reaches of the Yangtze River and was called "Bo, "Rongzhou" and "Xuzhou", which is well-known as Southwest Half Wall Ancient Rong State. "Source" is the root of all things. Similarly, the root of No.10 Bamboo Lodge is bamboo, which is the beginning. My design philosophy is natural, rustic, environmentally friendly, so I will try not to destroy nature but to respect nature, which's why I like natural materials. I still hold the belief of One thought, one space, one world.

Save this picture!
© Ce Wang
© Ce Wang

"I want to build a" skin "to express the concept of space, but the decoration connected with the brain consciousness is to differ the specific parts of each space, such as floors, walls and ceilings and often the corresponding material inertia will be chosen with the purpose of making every part clean and tidy to show that this is the result of thinking. However, this type of decoration is to cover up the "dead" core, which, on the contrary,  makes it rigid and unnatural. Therefore, I want to free myself from this and rebuild skin, just as the one people or animals or plants, which I think is natural, open, and soft.

Save this picture!
© Ce Wang
© Ce Wang
Save this picture!
© Ce Wang
© Ce Wang

I process bamboo into sheets, strips, and plates, after that, the bamboo is cooked at high temperature and soaked in lime water, then, it should be dried in the shade naturally to achieve the effect of insect prevention, antiseptic, and mildew proof. Besides, considering the flame retardant treatment, I will try not to use paint to achieve the effect of environmental protection. 

Save this picture!
© Ce Wang
© Ce Wang
Save this picture!
© Ce Wang
© Ce Wang

I plan to express space only through the different textures of bamboo. The interior of the room is made of bamboo strips,  and bamboo skins, like building blocks, bamboo weaving is arched, forming the unique skin of each space. The top of the corridor is constructed with original bamboo, which is like shuttling through the time tunnel of a bamboo forest. Bamboo weaving modeling of hall stairs and the shadow of bamboo cast on the wall with the help of light forming a picture like the sunlight through the bamboo leaves in the bamboo forest. 

Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram
Save this picture!
© Ce Wang
© Ce Wang

The whole design seems to be a bamboo product design, which is certainly a new way of using bamboo. I hope to find a new exit for bamboo, a kind of natural, environmentally-friendly and renewable material, by this means.

Save this picture!
© Junwu Long
© Junwu Long

The design of this Bamboo Lodge is very modern, but behind it, what I want to convey is my understanding and adherence to Chinese traditional culture. In a word, we should respect history and return to nature.

Save this picture!
© Ce Wang
© Ce Wang

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:2nd floor, Liya Longcheng life square, Wangjiang Road, Xuzhou District, Yibin, Sichuan, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
QAD
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsHotels InteriorsChina
Cite: "Bamboo Lodge / QAD" 20 Nov 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/951548/bamboo-lodge-qad> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Ce Wang

拾捨•竹里馆 / 杨永铨建筑设计事务所

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream