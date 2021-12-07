We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Retail Interiors
  4. China
  5. HANROW WOOD Taiyuan / HOOOLDESIGN STUDIO

HANROW WOOD Taiyuan / HOOOLDESIGN STUDIO

Save this project
HANROW WOOD Taiyuan / HOOOLDESIGN STUDIO

© Yulin Liu© Yulin Liu© Yulin Liu© Yulin Liu+ 34

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Retail Interiors
Tai Yuan, China
  • Architects: HOOOLDESIGN STUDIO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  460
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Yulin Liu
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Benjamin Moore, Hanrow, THREE DAY LIGHT
  • Lead Architect: Lei Han
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Yulin Liu
© Yulin Liu

Text description provided by the architects. In modern times, the street life with "people" as the core has gradually become a unique residential culture. The life wrapped in streets and courtyards is full of rich and vivid activity scenes and urban daily life. This project is located in Taiyuan, Shanxi Province. The design takes "street life" as the starting point. The design focuses on the linear space of streets and lanes, extends rich architectural techniques to "streets and lanes", and then brings vitality to the space.

Save this picture!
© Yulin Liu
© Yulin Liu
Save this picture!
Axonometric. Image Courtesy of HOOOLDESIGN STUDIO
Axonometric. Image Courtesy of HOOOLDESIGN STUDIO
Save this picture!
© Yulin Liu
© Yulin Liu

Man-made places also make people. Streets and alleys are places where citizens used to communicate daily. With the continuous development and expansion of the city, its street and lane system has also evolved. This project is located in Shanxi. In the past, Shanxi was mainly a combination of streets, courtyards, and caves. It will have many shared yard living facilities and landscapes. In this process, there will be many warm life scenes and emotional intersections between neighbors.

Save this picture!
© Yulin Liu
© Yulin Liu
Save this picture!
© Yulin Liu
© Yulin Liu
Save this picture!
© Yulin Liu
© Yulin Liu

Take space as the medium to connect people with streets and lanes to create a dynamic life scene. The design points to life in the streets and lanes and expresses products with life as the source. Le Corbusier once said that the axis, as a pointing instrument, is very important for architectural design: "layout is to classify the axis, the purpose and the purpose." in this design, the concept of path replaces the axis. The axis uses lines to determine the three-dimensional and plane, and defines the movement in the vertical structure, while the axis regards the building as a whole, allowing the existence of non-directional structures. The axis is replaced by the vector, and the user's trajectory determines the spatial structure and becomes the "adjustment line" of the building. The focus of the axis is its core, and the axis shows a continuous experience, enriching the whole journey as well as the destination.

Save this picture!
© Yulin Liu
© Yulin Liu
Save this picture!
© Yulin Liu
© Yulin Liu

In order to make the streets more three-dimensional and rich, multiple building boxes are manufactured indoors, which has more possibilities of use and interaction through additional attributes. In addition, it also allows multiple boxes to twist and change, so as to achieve the variability of vision and moving line. There are winding paths and quiet parts, and there are suddenly bright parts. The space can be up and down, sit and lie, not limited to the experience of the same latitude.

Save this picture!
© Yulin Liu
© Yulin Liu
Save this picture!
© Yulin Liu
© Yulin Liu

The space epidermis also uses many materials in the original state to express the space emotion. It is hoped that this space will change and grow with the users and experimenters. The free scattering of different boxes naturally constitutes streets, landscapes, and courtyards, forming street life and returning to society.

Save this picture!
© Yulin Liu
© Yulin Liu

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Yingze West Street Chuangke building, Wanbailin District, Taiyuan, Shanxi,China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
HOOOLDESIGN STUDIO
Office

Products

WoodStoneConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignRetail InteriorsChina
Cite: "HANROW WOOD Taiyuan / HOOOLDESIGN STUDIO" 07 Dec 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/973006/hanrow-wood-taiyuan-hoooldesign-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Yulin Liu

营造街巷，HANROW WOOD旗舰店 / HOOOLDESIGN STUDIO

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream