Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices Interiors
  4. Ecuador
  5. Fibras Orientadas Office / Juan Alberto Andrade + María José Vascones

Fibras Orientadas Office / Juan Alberto Andrade + María José Vascones

Save this project
Fibras Orientadas Office / Juan Alberto Andrade + María José Vascones

© JAG Studio © JAG Studio © JAG Studio © JAG Studio + 31

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Offices Interiors
Guayaquil, Ecuador
  • Architects: Juan Alberto Andrade, María José Vascones
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  80
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  JAG Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Importadora Alicia, Masisa, Unicolor
  • Lead Architect: Juan Alberto Andrade, María José Váscones
  • Collaborators: Cuqui Rodriguez
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio

Text description provided by the architects. A reform of colour and matter. Fibras Orientadas is an interior office space for Mendotel, a technology services company in Guayaquil, Ecuador.

Save this picture!
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio

The main objective of the project was to design a completely flexible space for the new needs of the client, therefore, the starting point of this proposal was to study the possible uses of the space. The working dynamics were analyzed, and a decision was made to create an office and sales location with different levels of privacy. The spatial project that houses the new office consists of an open floor plan, ordered with the introduction of a reticulated shelf that distributes the office spaces, bathroom, cafeteria bar, showroom and production area, as well as work and meeting spaces.

Save this picture!
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio

With a space limited in size, a reticulated shelf with glass partitions from floor to ceiling was used, providing solid privacy but allowing visual permeability throughout the space, creating a new interior facade.

Save this picture!
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio

The design and the functional dynamics in the interior spaces are articulated by the utilitarian furniture that is developed from the shelf, with a set of fixed tables, storage units and sliding doors that allow flexibility. The materiality, manufacturing and construction methods were devised particularly for the type of execution that the project should achieve.

Save this picture!
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio

The materials used are mainly pine wood and coloured lacquered wood. The reticulated shelf is made of pinewood boards (19 x 9 cm) with a system of dowels and white glue, in addition to different elements and partitions with OSB boards. The floor is finished with cement and a layer of sealant, the ceiling installations are exposed.

Save this picture!
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio

The use of colours, shapes and materials has been simplified as a resource to create a hierarchy between areas: choosing Pantone blue 2020 and curved lines for the service container and white, natural wood and orthogonal lines for the new spatial intervention.

Save this picture!
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Guayaquil, Ecuador

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Juan Alberto Andrade
Office
María José Vascones
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Offices Interiors Ecuador
Cite: "Fibras Orientadas Office / Juan Alberto Andrade + María José Vascones" [Oficina Fibras Orientadas / Juan Alberto Andrade + María José Vascones] 19 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/941988/fibras-orientadas-office-juan-alberto-andrade-plus-maria-jose-vascones/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream