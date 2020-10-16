Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Interior Design
  4. China
  5. The Florescence Showroom / Karvone Design

The Florescence Showroom / Karvone Design

Save this project
The Florescence Showroom / Karvone Design
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Karvone Design
Courtesy of Karvone Design

Courtesy of Karvone DesignCourtesy of Karvone DesignCourtesy of Karvone DesignCourtesy of Karvone Design+ 11

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Interior Design
Guangzhou, China
  • Architect In Charge:Kyle Chan
  • Design Team:Jacky Wan, Ally So, Derek Ng, Jimmy Ho, Yujie Peng, Amber Ho, Reeta Wu, Kennys Tseng, Bruce Lee, Samuel Wan, Lou lu, Nicko Hui, Hannah Shen, Cvin Ho, Lynne Li, Sushila Law, Cheryl Tam, Sophie Shu, Larrissa Yan, Florine Jin
  • Client:Vanke
  • City:Guangzhou
  • Country:China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Karvone Design
Courtesy of Karvone Design

Text description provided by the architects. Together with Guangzhou Vanke Real Estate Co. Ltd., Karv One Design created a super city showroom for the future new city of Huadiwan. The design started with studying the unique regional cultural memory of Huadiwan followed by extracting and deriving the flower-themed IP for the project.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Karvone Design
Courtesy of Karvone Design
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Karvone Design
Courtesy of Karvone Design

The extensive use of curved shapes and open-space layout help create a wrap-around space experience. The whole space is shaped like a blooming flower, which is an element featured throughout the design. The large white flower petals in the reception area are the statement piece of the design while other elements such as the themed pendants and the background wall in the sandbox area are different interpretations of the flower theme.

Save this picture!
Floor plan
Floor plan

Seven modules of themed scenes, including floral art, coffee, books, bakery, children and parents, among others, are integrated to offer visitors multiple experience options and create a wholistic atmosphere for living, allowing people to immerse in it and unconsciously conceive the real-life scenes of the future, and updating people's awareness of the future urban community life.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Karvone Design
Courtesy of Karvone Design
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Karvone Design
Courtesy of Karvone Design

The transparent glass curtain walls indicate different themed scenes in the space, exuding artistic appeal, just like theme windows, which not only fulfill the basic commercial functions required by the brand but also create an innovative theme experience to attract visits from the social media.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Karvone Design
Courtesy of Karvone Design

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Guangzhou, Guangdong, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Karvone Design
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignChina
Cite: "The Florescence Showroom / Karvone Design" 16 Oct 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/949574/the-florescence-karvone-design> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Courtesy of Karvone Design

花地湾城市展示厅 The Florescence / Karvone Design

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream