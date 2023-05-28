Wonderland Cafe / XIAO.DESIGN

+ 28

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The location of the project is far away from the busy streets. If the architectural structure is classified as single layer, the utilization rate is not high; if it is classified as double layer, the space is not enough, the designers will burst out inspiration between this sense of contradiction and challenge, combined with the commercial needs, turn the old into the new, and create a simple style. The image of the original doors and Windows is filtered out, and five circles are arranged horizontally, with three-dimensional stretching processing. Combined with internal and external linkage, a distinctive facade is interlinked, interspersed with curved glass enclosed interior space.

All around are low-rise buildings, and the exterior wall paint of fire wood and rammed earth texture is selected to form a clear layering. Cylindrical skylights are added to the roof to mimic the chimney shape of traditional buildings. The vertical lines change from dense to sparse, showing partitions. A quarter of the circle is divided into entrances and exits to reduce the loss rate of indoor temperature and guide the flow of people more clearly.

Three circular booths are embedded between the columns, two of which are contained indoors, and the remaining one is set outdoors. The transparent glass is used to maintain unity and simplicity, creating surprise experience through fixed forms. The soft ceiling is sunk to harmonize the light transmittance of the facade and achieve the stability of the space.

Refined light gray and original wood color as the main colors, wave sense chandelier with the curve of the bar to simulate the dynamics of ocean waves. Inspired by the music theatre, a small area of terraced seating is set, with an ergonomic step height and warm birch wood. The adjacent color relationship runs through each field, and the volume fits the edges and corners for turning, reshaping into a box space.

Taking into account the emotional influence of the texture, combined with the rigorous attributes of the architecture, the craftsmen create a light and shadow atmosphere. The suspension type independent space is constructed, and the smooth moving line of the ladder is connected in series to create a relaxed and transparent feeling. Night is the second language of space, and the cool neon lights, through the distinct characteristics of saturation and brightness, ignite the "night city" in an instant.

The stereotype of space formation during the day needs to be re-examined at this moment. Light, as if infused with life.