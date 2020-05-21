World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices Interiors
  4. Taiwan (ROC)
  5. Comma Lab / J.C. Architecture

Comma Lab / J.C. Architecture

Save this project
Comma Lab / J.C. Architecture

© Kuomin Lee © Kuomin Lee © Kuomin Lee © Kuomin Lee + 17

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Offices Interiors
New Taipei, Taiwan (ROC)
  • Interior Designers: J.C. Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  296
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Kuomin Lee
  • Lead Designers: Johnny Chiu, Nora Wang
  • Designer: Marisa Cheng
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Kuomin Lee
© Kuomin Lee

Text description provided by the architects. Comma Lab is an open co-working area that could create many possibilities. With the surrounding of sunshine, the vitality of greenery extends to the inner space; shorten the distance between human and nature. People can discuss, eat together or have new chances to meet new people and ideas in Comma Lab.

Save this picture!
© Kuomin Lee
© Kuomin Lee
Save this picture!
© Kuomin Lee
© Kuomin Lee

We decide to break with tradition and bring in flexibility design, also infusing the traditional Taiwan “eat together” culture, which represent the big family relationship between New Taipei City government and its citizen.

Save this picture!
© Kuomin Lee
© Kuomin Lee

Save this picture!
© Kuomin Lee
© Kuomin Lee

Aside from one-way traditional conference, by separating the curving desk, people can join into different groups to start conversations, generating multi-ideas. Galvanized iron sheets slides back and forth, while the speaker gives his speech with great passion.

Save this picture!
© Kuomin Lee
© Kuomin Lee
Save this picture!
© Kuomin Lee
© Kuomin Lee

The design of translucent curtain in the conference area, maintain the privacy and the broadness of visual sight. Using the power of design, we not only can reduce the waste of disposable materials but giving back the space using right to users, changing our usual daily conference image. 

Save this picture!
© Kuomin Lee
© Kuomin Lee
Save this picture!
© Kuomin Lee
© Kuomin Lee

We aim to create an environmental-friendly, multi-functional and efficient working area, letting users to create their own space and meet the needs of rapid changes in this digital age. 

Save this picture!
© Kuomin Lee
© Kuomin Lee

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: New Taipei, Taiwan (ROC)

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
J.C. Architecture
Office

Products

Wood Steel Fabric

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Offices Interiors Taiwan (ROC)
Cite: "Comma Lab / J.C. Architecture" 21 May 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/939593/comma-lab-jc-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Kuomin Lee

Comma Lab / 柏成设计

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream