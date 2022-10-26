Embracing the Curves: 28 Projects that Highlight One of 2022’s Dominating Interior Design Trends

Interior design has progressively become a subject of interest among architects and designers. Having spent more time indoors recently, practitioners have been experimenting with their spaces and exploring different approaches to scale, comfort, and aesthetics. Much like everything else, design is highly influenced by external factors; any change to people's lifestyle influences how they respond to it, whether consciously or subconsciously. And while this dynamic is often seen in fashion or graphic design, it has been noticeable in interior design as well. Following years of linear, clean-cut, and refined spaces, curved silhouettes were revived, becoming one of the dominating interior design trends across the world.

What may seem like a contemporary trend actually dates back centuries, when architects found inspiration in nature from the asymmetrical lines of flowers and animals. One of the most prominent examples is Art Nouveau, a movement characterized by the use of organic forms, asymmetric lines, aesthetics and decorative elements, and the use of stained glass windows and mosaics inspired by Rococó and Baroque. Given that Art Nouveau emerged during a period marked by an industrial development and the experimentation of new materials, architecture during that period favored originality and a return to craftsmanship. Architects explored the fluidity of spaces, patterns, and colors, resulting in "unusual" volumes that contrasted their structured surroundings.

Save this picture! AD Classics: Casa Milà / Antoni Gaudí. Image © Gideon Jones

Similarly, the use of curvy silhouettes in interior spaces and furniture today is a lot more than just a fleeting design trend. As architects and designers became more aware of the importance of prioritizing users’ physical, mental, and emotional well-being, they began opting for features that promote calmness, optimism, and playfulness, opposing the chaos found outside. This was mainly achieved through biophilic design elements, which offered a sense of escapism. By bringing the outdoors in, whether it being through greenery (hanging plants, green walls, large green installations, etc.), the use of natural fibers and local materials, or nature-inspired color palettes, the lines were blurred between man-made structures and the natural environment. Gradually, people began favoring organic-shaped elements over angular geometric forms, re-introducing free-flowing designs into interior spaces.

Contrary to what has been trending during the past decade, humans actually prefer curved visual objects. In a recent experiment led by psychologist Oshin Vartanian of the University of Toronto, the majority of participants preferred curved objects when asked to choose between items that are linear and ones that are curved. The psychological explanation behind it is that looking at curves taps into a primal human emotional network, creating more activity in a brain area called the anterior cingulate cortex, compared to people who were looking at linear surfaces. And the anterior cingulate cortex's many cognitive functions are involved in emotions. When it comes to the visual response of designs, curves are safer as they signal lack of threat; such as comparing emotions evoked by looking at a spoon and knife. Of course, this does not indicate that all sharp silhouettes trigger a negative bias, especially given that geometric and sleek styles have been dominant for a long time.

Save this picture! DressingForFun Renewal / NTYPE. Image Courtesy of NTYPE

Given that culture, context, and global events can all influence the way design features are perceived, it is evident that curves are here to stay. Today, neotenic designs are taking the spotlight, featuring voluminous bubbly furniture and playful silhouettes. Aesthetics aside, curves have also proved time and time again that they promote safety, as seen in kids' architecture.

In this interior focus, we will look at how architects embraced curves in their interior designs through 28 projects from our database.

Walls & Partitions

Ulupinar Textile Headquarters Showroom / Zemberek Design

Save this picture! Ulupinar Textile Headquarters Showroom / Zemberek Design. Image © Ibrahim Ozbunar

Sadhu Vegetarian Restaurant / Adrei Studio

Save this picture! Sadhu Vegetarian Restaurant / Adrei Studio. Image © Trieu Chien

Interaction - BWM Office / feeling Design

Save this picture! Interaction - BWM Office / feeling Design. Image © He Yuansheng

Decorative Walls

KOPI Jewellery Boutique / NOKE Architects

Save this picture! KOPI Jewellery Boutique / NOKE Architects. Image © Nate Cook; Piotr Maciaszek

CHEE-SE Restaurant / KSOUL Studio

Save this picture! CHEE-SE Restaurant / KSOUL Studio. Image © Valor Studio

Green Cloud House / Jiejie Studio

Save this picture! Green Cloud House / Jiejie Studio. Image © Zhi Xia

Ceilings

White Cave Gallery / 123 architects

Save this picture! White Cave Gallery / 123 architects. Image © Weiqi Jin

ISSEI Restaurant / Studio Kota

Save this picture! ISSEI Restaurant / Studio Kota. Image © William Sutanto

Jardines Lookout Flat / AFFECT-T

Save this picture! Jardines Lookout Flat / AFFECT-T. Image © Luke Hayes

Platforms & Staircases

B:Hive Offices / BVN + Jasmax

Save this picture! B:Hive Offices / BVN + Jasmax. Image © John Gollings

CapitaSpring / BIG + Carlo Ratti Associati

Save this picture! CapitaSpring / BIG + Carlo Ratti Associati. Image © Finbarr Fallon

Je Beijing Restaurant / FUNUN LAB

Save this picture! Je Beijing Restaurant / FUNUN LAB. Image © Ruijing Photo

Furniture & Fit-outs

SHOP NO. 851 / Studio Ardete

Save this picture! SHOP NO. 851 / Studio Ardete. Image © Purnesh Dev Nikhanj

Haight Clothing Store / AIA Estúdio + Raphael Tepedino

Save this picture! Haight Clothing Store / AIA Estúdio + Raphael Tepedino. Image © Maira Acayaba

Canning Street House / Foomann Architects

Save this picture! Canning Street House / Foomann Architects. Image © Eve Wilson

The Garden Pavilion / NCDA

Save this picture! The Garden Pavilion / NCDA. Image © Harold De Puymorin

"Practice in City" KnowYourself Store / Mur Mur Lab

Save this picture! "Practice in City" KnowYourself Store / Mur Mur Lab. Image © WDi

Lighting

reMarkable Pop Up Store / Snøhetta

Save this picture! reMarkable Pop Up Store / Snøhetta. Image © Calle Huth

My Oh My Espresso Café / We Are Humble

Save this picture! My Oh My Espresso Café / We Are Humble. Image © Peter Clarke

CHEE-SE Restaurant / KSOUL Studio

Save this picture! CHEE-SE Restaurant / KSOUL Studio. Image © Valor Studio

Decorative Elements

Langham Beauty / Linehouse

Save this picture! Langham Beauty / Linehouse. Image © HDP photography

Tienda Breathe / Masquespacio

Save this picture! Tienda Breathe / Masquespacio. Image © Mateo Soto

September Cafe / Red5studio + Ben Decor

Save this picture! September Cafe / Red5studio + Ben Decor. Image © Phú Đào

Kids Architecture

Big and Tiny Silverlake Playground / Zooco Estudio

Save this picture! Big and Tiny Silverlake Playground / Zooco Estudio. Image © Jim Newberry

NUBO Kindergarten / PAL Design

Save this picture! NUBO Kindergarten / PAL Design. Image © Michelle Young, Amy Piddington

Animal Adventure Island / Fenhom·URO

Save this picture! Animal Adventure Island / Fenhom·URO. Image © 404NF STUDIO

Interior Architecture & Structure

Shuran Wellness Space+ Shuran Skincare / E Studio

Save this picture! Shuran Wellness Space+ Shuran Skincare / E Studio. Image © Chao Zhang

V+ Lounge by the West Lake / LYCS Architecture + Studio Waffles

Save this picture! V+ Lounge by the West Lake / LYCS Architecture + Studio Waffles. Image Courtesy of Studio Waffles, LYCS Architecture

AD Classics: Bagsværd Church / Jørn Utzon

Save this picture! AD Classics: Bagsværd Church / Jørn Utzon. Image © Flickr User: seier + seier

