World
  Embracing the Curves: 28 Projects that Highlight One of 2022's Dominating Interior Design Trends

Interior design has progressively become a subject of interest among architects and designers. Having spent more time indoors recently, practitioners have been experimenting with their spaces and exploring different approaches to scale, comfort, and aesthetics. Much like everything else, design is highly influenced by external factors; any change to people's lifestyle influences how they respond to it, whether consciously or subconsciously. And while this dynamic is often seen in fashion or graphic design, it has been noticeable in interior design as well. Following years of linear, clean-cut, and refined spaces, curved silhouettes were revived, becoming one of the dominating interior design trends across the world. 

Embracing the Curves: 28 Projects that Highlight One of 2022’s Dominating Interior Design Trends - Image 2 of 44Embracing the Curves: 28 Projects that Highlight One of 2022’s Dominating Interior Design Trends - Image 3 of 44Embracing the Curves: 28 Projects that Highlight One of 2022’s Dominating Interior Design Trends - Image 4 of 44Embracing the Curves: 28 Projects that Highlight One of 2022’s Dominating Interior Design Trends - Image 5 of 44+ 44

What may seem like a contemporary trend actually dates back centuries, when architects found inspiration in nature from the asymmetrical lines of flowers and animals. One of the most prominent examples is Art Nouveau, a movement characterized by the use of organic forms, asymmetric lines, aesthetics and decorative elements, and the use of stained glass windows and mosaics inspired by Rococó and Baroque. Given that Art Nouveau emerged during a period marked by an industrial development and the experimentation of new materials, architecture during that period favored originality and a return to craftsmanship. Architects explored the fluidity of spaces, patterns, and colors, resulting in "unusual" volumes that contrasted their structured surroundings.

Embracing the Curves: 28 Projects that Highlight One of 2022’s Dominating Interior Design Trends - Image 27 of 44
AD Classics: Casa Milà / Antoni Gaudí. Image © Gideon Jones

Similarly, the use of curvy silhouettes in interior spaces and furniture today is a lot more than just a fleeting design trend. As architects and designers became more aware of the importance of prioritizing users’ physical, mental, and emotional well-being, they began opting for features that promote calmness, optimism, and playfulness, opposing the chaos found outside. This was mainly achieved through biophilic design elements, which offered a sense of escapism. By bringing the outdoors in, whether it being through greenery (hanging plants, green walls, large green installations, etc.), the use of natural fibers and local materials, or nature-inspired color palettes, the lines were blurred between man-made structures and the natural environment. Gradually, people began favoring organic-shaped elements over angular geometric forms, re-introducing free-flowing designs into interior spaces.

Related Article

Arches in Interior Design: 26 Projects that Reimagine the Classical Shape

Contrary to what has been trending during the past decade, humans actually prefer curved visual objects. In a recent experiment led by psychologist Oshin Vartanian of the University of Toronto, the majority of participants preferred curved objects when asked to choose between items that are linear and ones that are curved. The psychological explanation behind it is that looking at curves taps into a primal human emotional network, creating more activity in a brain area called the anterior cingulate cortex, compared to people who were looking at linear surfaces. And the anterior cingulate cortex's many cognitive functions are involved in emotions. When it comes to the visual response of designs, curves are safer as they signal lack of threat; such as comparing emotions evoked by looking at a spoon and knife. Of course, this does not indicate that all sharp silhouettes trigger a negative bias, especially given that geometric and sleek styles have been dominant for a long time.

Embracing the Curves: 28 Projects that Highlight One of 2022’s Dominating Interior Design Trends - Image 42 of 44
DressingForFun Renewal / NTYPE. Image Courtesy of NTYPE

Given that culture, context, and global events can all influence the way design features are perceived, it is evident that curves are here to stay. Today, neotenic designs are taking the spotlight, featuring voluminous bubbly furniture and playful silhouettes. Aesthetics aside, curves have also proved time and time again that they promote safety, as seen in kids' architecture.

In this interior focus, we will look at how architects embraced curves in their interior designs through 28 projects from our database. 

Walls & Partitions

Ulupinar Textile Headquarters Showroom / Zemberek Design

Embracing the Curves: 28 Projects that Highlight One of 2022’s Dominating Interior Design Trends - Image 24 of 44
Ulupinar Textile Headquarters Showroom / Zemberek Design. Image © Ibrahim Ozbunar

Sadhu Vegetarian Restaurant / Adrei Studio

Embracing the Curves: 28 Projects that Highlight One of 2022’s Dominating Interior Design Trends - Image 22 of 44
Sadhu Vegetarian Restaurant / Adrei Studio. Image © Trieu Chien

Interaction - BWM Office / feeling Design

Embracing the Curves: 28 Projects that Highlight One of 2022’s Dominating Interior Design Trends - Image 23 of 44
Interaction - BWM Office / feeling Design. Image © He Yuansheng

Decorative Walls

KOPI Jewellery Boutique / NOKE Architects

Embracing the Curves: 28 Projects that Highlight One of 2022’s Dominating Interior Design Trends - Image 5 of 44
KOPI Jewellery Boutique / NOKE Architects. Image © Nate Cook; Piotr Maciaszek

CHEE-SE Restaurant / KSOUL Studio

Embracing the Curves: 28 Projects that Highlight One of 2022’s Dominating Interior Design Trends - Image 17 of 44
CHEE-SE Restaurant / KSOUL Studio. Image © Valor Studio

Green Cloud House / Jiejie Studio

Embracing the Curves: 28 Projects that Highlight One of 2022’s Dominating Interior Design Trends - Image 4 of 44
Green Cloud House / Jiejie Studio. Image © Zhi Xia

Ceilings

White Cave Gallery / 123 architects

Embracing the Curves: 28 Projects that Highlight One of 2022’s Dominating Interior Design Trends - Image 38 of 44
White Cave Gallery / 123 architects. Image © Weiqi Jin

ISSEI Restaurant / Studio Kota

Embracing the Curves: 28 Projects that Highlight One of 2022’s Dominating Interior Design Trends - Image 37 of 44
ISSEI Restaurant / Studio Kota. Image © William Sutanto

Jardines Lookout Flat / AFFECT-T

Embracing the Curves: 28 Projects that Highlight One of 2022’s Dominating Interior Design Trends - Image 3 of 44
Jardines Lookout Flat / AFFECT-T. Image © Luke Hayes

Platforms & Staircases

B:Hive Offices / BVN + Jasmax

Embracing the Curves: 28 Projects that Highlight One of 2022’s Dominating Interior Design Trends - Image 9 of 44
B:Hive Offices / BVN + Jasmax. Image © John Gollings

CapitaSpring / BIG + Carlo Ratti Associati

Embracing the Curves: 28 Projects that Highlight One of 2022’s Dominating Interior Design Trends - Image 36 of 44
CapitaSpring / BIG + Carlo Ratti Associati. Image © Finbarr Fallon

Je Beijing Restaurant / FUNUN LAB

Embracing the Curves: 28 Projects that Highlight One of 2022’s Dominating Interior Design Trends - Image 35 of 44
Je Beijing Restaurant / FUNUN LAB. Image © Ruijing Photo

Furniture & Fit-outs 

SHOP NO. 851 / Studio Ardete

Embracing the Curves: 28 Projects that Highlight One of 2022’s Dominating Interior Design Trends - Image 14 of 44
SHOP NO. 851 / Studio Ardete. Image © Purnesh Dev Nikhanj

Haight Clothing Store / AIA Estúdio + Raphael Tepedino

Embracing the Curves: 28 Projects that Highlight One of 2022’s Dominating Interior Design Trends - Image 13 of 44
Haight Clothing Store / AIA Estúdio + Raphael Tepedino. Image © Maira Acayaba

Canning Street House / Foomann Architects

Embracing the Curves: 28 Projects that Highlight One of 2022’s Dominating Interior Design Trends - Image 11 of 44
Canning Street House / Foomann Architects. Image © Eve Wilson

The Garden Pavilion / NCDA

Embracing the Curves: 28 Projects that Highlight One of 2022’s Dominating Interior Design Trends - Image 12 of 44
The Garden Pavilion / NCDA. Image © Harold De Puymorin

"Practice in City" KnowYourself Store / Mur Mur Lab

Embracing the Curves: 28 Projects that Highlight One of 2022’s Dominating Interior Design Trends - Image 10 of 44
"Practice in City" KnowYourself Store / Mur Mur Lab. Image © WDi

Lighting

reMarkable Pop Up Store / Snøhetta

Embracing the Curves: 28 Projects that Highlight One of 2022’s Dominating Interior Design Trends - Image 7 of 44
reMarkable Pop Up Store / Snøhetta. Image © Calle Huth

My Oh My Espresso Café / We Are Humble

Embracing the Curves: 28 Projects that Highlight One of 2022’s Dominating Interior Design Trends - Image 15 of 44
My Oh My Espresso Café / We Are Humble. Image © Peter Clarke

CHEE-SE Restaurant / KSOUL Studio

Embracing the Curves: 28 Projects that Highlight One of 2022’s Dominating Interior Design Trends - Image 16 of 44
CHEE-SE Restaurant / KSOUL Studio. Image © Valor Studio

Decorative Elements

Langham Beauty / Linehouse

Embracing the Curves: 28 Projects that Highlight One of 2022’s Dominating Interior Design Trends - Image 29 of 44
Langham Beauty / Linehouse. Image © HDP photography

Tienda Breathe / Masquespacio

Embracing the Curves: 28 Projects that Highlight One of 2022’s Dominating Interior Design Trends - Image 30 of 44
Tienda Breathe / Masquespacio. Image © Mateo Soto

September Cafe / Red5studio + Ben Decor

Embracing the Curves: 28 Projects that Highlight One of 2022’s Dominating Interior Design Trends - Image 18 of 44
September Cafe / Red5studio + Ben Decor. Image © Phú Đào

Kids Architecture

Big and Tiny Silverlake Playground / Zooco Estudio

Embracing the Curves: 28 Projects that Highlight One of 2022’s Dominating Interior Design Trends - Image 31 of 44
Big and Tiny Silverlake Playground / Zooco Estudio. Image © Jim Newberry

NUBO Kindergarten / PAL Design

Embracing the Curves: 28 Projects that Highlight One of 2022’s Dominating Interior Design Trends - Image 34 of 44
NUBO Kindergarten / PAL Design. Image © Michelle Young, Amy Piddington

Animal Adventure Island / Fenhom·URO

Embracing the Curves: 28 Projects that Highlight One of 2022’s Dominating Interior Design Trends - Image 32 of 44
Animal Adventure Island / Fenhom·URO. Image © 404NF STUDIO

Interior Architecture & Structure

Shuran Wellness Space+ Shuran Skincare / E Studio

Embracing the Curves: 28 Projects that Highlight One of 2022’s Dominating Interior Design Trends - Image 19 of 44
Shuran Wellness Space+ Shuran Skincare / E Studio. Image © Chao Zhang

V+ Lounge by the West Lake / LYCS Architecture + Studio Waffles

Embracing the Curves: 28 Projects that Highlight One of 2022’s Dominating Interior Design Trends - Image 21 of 44
V+ Lounge by the West Lake / LYCS Architecture + Studio Waffles. Image Courtesy of Studio Waffles, LYCS Architecture

AD Classics: Bagsværd Church / Jørn Utzon

Embracing the Curves: 28 Projects that Highlight One of 2022’s Dominating Interior Design Trends - Image 20 of 44
AD Classics: Bagsværd Church / Jørn Utzon. Image © Flickr User: seier + seier

Find more interiors with curved elements in this My ArchDaily folder created by the author.

This article is part of an ArchDaily series that explores features of interior architecture, from our own data base of projects. Every month, we will highlight how architects and designers are utilizing new elements, new characteristics and new signatures in interior spaces around the world. As always, at ArchDaily, we highly appreciate the input of our readers. If you think we should mention specific ideas, please submit your suggestions.

Dima Stouhi
Top #Tags