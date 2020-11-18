Submit a Project Advertise
Tienda Breathe / Masquespacio

Tienda Breathe / Masquespacio
  • Curated by Clara Ott
Store
Bogotá, Colombia
  • Interior Designers: Masquespacio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  30
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Mateo Soto
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, HGC Arquitectos, Houtique
© Mateo Soto
© Mateo Soto

Text description provided by the architects. The first design by Masquespacio in the studio’s creative director Ana Hernández’s native city Bogotá consists of the creation of the new store from the sunglasses and frames brand. The initial aim was to create a new identity for the third store of the Colombian brand. As to the design, its inspiration was taken from the study of Breathe’s brand values with a clear focus on selling human products.

© Mateo Soto
© Mateo Soto
© Mateo Soto
© Mateo Soto

As a consequence, you can recognize the different organic forms with a clear hu-man approach, applied to the store’s design, which is getting away from the regular forms used by Masquespacio in most of their projects. For the exhibition elements from the store on the other hand the design includes shelves to highlight any specific product like in the window shop as well as taking in mind versatility for them with the aim to give Breathe the possibility to incorporate other types of products. For this reason, the perforated holders on the walls have the possibility to easily move shelves and hooks that adapt to each exhibition requirement.

© Mateo Soto
© Mateo Soto

As always in Masquespacio’s designs, Breathe’s new store can count with a touch of color, in this case, lavender and earth green. Although the chosen colors are less usual and color has been limited to floors and walls mainly. This way, they can combine easily with the different colors from the products for sale. On the other hand, as always, all elements of the project have been designed by Masquespacio, including the furniture and the decorative lighting.

© Mateo Soto
© Mateo Soto
© Mateo Soto
© Mateo Soto

De esta forma puede combinar fácilmente con los diferentes colores de los productos en venta. Por último como siempre todos los elementos del diseño, incluyendo el mobiliario y la iluminación decorativa han sido diseñados a medida para el proyecto.

© Mateo Soto
© Mateo Soto

Masquespacio
