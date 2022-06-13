We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

CHEE-SE Restaurant / KSOUL Studio

CHEE-SE Restaurant / KSOUL Studio - Interior Photography, Table, ChairCHEE-SE Restaurant / KSOUL Studio - Interior PhotographyCHEE-SE Restaurant / KSOUL Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, ChairCHEE-SE Restaurant / KSOUL Studio - Interior Photography

Restaurant
Tây Ninh, Vietnam
  • Architects: KSOUL Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  245
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Valor Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  An Cuong, Dulux, Kohler, EUROTO, Vitto
  • Lead Architect : Huynh The Nguyen
CHEE-SE Restaurant / KSOUL Studio - Interior Photography
Text description provided by the architects. Following the success of the first store, Chee-se Hoa Thanh continues to be a big wave to Tay Ninh youth in general, and families in particular. Not only bringing interesting experiences in Korean cuisine, especially with pizza - fried chicken and doughnuts, but Cheese also has the ambition to introduce to the people here a space to enjoy unique and incomparable products. For those reasons, Ksoul Studio continues to accompany Chee-se, participating in this store interior design journey.

CHEE-SE Restaurant / KSOUL Studio - Interior Photography
CHEE-SE Restaurant / KSOUL Studio - Image 19 of 23
Plan - Ground Floor
CHEE-SE Restaurant / KSOUL Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
Inspired by layers of melted cheese in the brand identity, with two main colors of yellow and gray, Ksoul has adapted a very special aesthetics picture with a new space and many layers of surprising emotions. Covering the entire faCade in light gray with yellow curving lines, Ksoul has been extremely delicate when creating a cubic effect, and a multi-dimensional space with many layers. Throughout this place, there is not only the language of curves, but also the separation of pastel-colored walls, creating a sense of friendliness, and extremely prominent for the design style that Ksoul has chosen for this project.

CHEE-SE Restaurant / KSOUL Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
CHEE-SE Restaurant / KSOUL Studio - Image 22 of 23
Section B-B

With the policy that aesthetics must go along with function, every little detail in the store is easily recognized why they were chosen and put into use. Single side tables inspired by jigsaw puzzles have shown their full potential to become long tables for big parties. The bar and the cashier are designed neatly and squarely in the shape of a rectangle, and surely there would be no more perfect choice for the surface than stainless steel, combined with glossy enamel tiles to bring a sense of harmony and the clean feeling required for an F&B store. The ground floor space is painted in yellow and gray.

CHEE-SE Restaurant / KSOUL Studio - Interior Photography
Approaching the first floor, you will be surprised with another very impressive color - pastel pink painted with an ombre effect on the curved wall surface. The interesting combination of colors and materials, such as the glass tiles or the long-lasting silicone lights on the ceiling, and the delicate array of ornamental plants covered in uniform colors create a coherent effect throughout the whole design. And the most special feature is the layout of the division of single tables, group tables, and take-away areas; which also contributes to the fact that Ksoul pays great attention to comfort and privacy for the guest's experience.

CHEE-SE Restaurant / KSOUL Studio - Interior Photography
CHEE-SE Restaurant / KSOUL Studio - Image 20 of 23
Plan - First Floor
CHEE-SE Restaurant / KSOUL Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
Looking back at the store chains that Ksoul has cooperated with, we are extremely grateful for the trust from our customers. Thanks to that, we understand more about cultivating skills and creativity to not only bring customers more aesthetic drawings but also be practical in the process of operation and use.

Project location

Address:Tây Ninh, Vietnam

KSOUL Studio
