We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Retail
  4. Norway
  5. reMarkable Pop Up Store / Snøhetta

reMarkable Pop Up Store / Snøhetta

Save this project
reMarkable Pop Up Store / Snøhetta

© Calle Huth© Calle Huth© Calle Huth© Calle Huth+ 9

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Retail, Retail Interiors
Oslo, Norway
Save this picture!
© Calle Huth
© Calle Huth

Text description provided by the architects. With online retail on the rise, shopping habits are changing, forcing brands to rethink and innovate their marketing strategies. Although digital retail is effective, many consumers still want to see and experience products physically. In response to this, Snøhetta has designed “a better place to think” in collaboration with the Norwegian tech company reMarkable, whose next-generation paper tablet was named one of the best inventions of 2020 by TIME Magazine. In the store, reMarkable’s latest paper tablet can be experienced in an environment that allows visitors to delve into a universe that fosters focused thinking.

Save this picture!
© Calle Huth
© Calle Huth

Situated in the middle of Oslo’s central fashion district in Øvre Slottsgate, a side street to the city’s main shopping street Karl Johan, reMarkable opened its first pop-up store. The opening marks a bold move in the era of the pandemic, manifesting the importance of creating holistic retail experiences in the intersection of the analog and digital sphere.

Save this picture!
Floor plan
Floor plan

Conceptually, the store references the spatial qualities that characterize libraries – the unpolished elegance of clean and open spaces, tidy structures, focused reading zones, and a tranquil atmosphere. Central concepts that guide the design approach are the subtle yet powerful material qualities of paper, and the library’s ability to bring focus and clarity to one’s thinking.

Save this picture!
© Calle Huth
© Calle Huth
Save this picture!
© Calle Huth
© Calle Huth

The layout of the store revolves around a centralized column, out of which an inner and outer ring of tables in various heights provide places for focus, and for testing out the paper tablets. Wall-mounted shelves display accessories through custom-made product stands. A niche in the store creates a natural position for the point of sale.

Save this picture!
© Calle Huth
© Calle Huth

The walls and ceiling are painted in a matte dark blue color, lending a calm and sober ambiance to the space. The existing concrete floor is exposed along the walls, while the central area is covered with a brown coconut carpet. The bespoke furniture around the centralized column are made from oak, treated with a matte lacquer, which creates a warm atmosphere. Orange lamps define the individual spots for trying out the tablets. Most of the walls are covered with pulp acoustic panels with a paper-like finish, providing tactility as well as acoustic qualities. The display shelves are painted white to blend in with the acoustic panels and to create a subtle and clean backdrop in the store. A hand-made chandelier surrounds the tables, expressing the energy and movement of a handwritten line.

In the same way as the reMarkable paper tablets that the pop-up store displays, the space is designed to support and explore focused thinking in the digital age.

Save this picture!
© Calle Huth
© Calle Huth

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Øvre Slottsgate, Oslo, Norway

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Snøhetta
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailInterior DesignRetail InteriorsNorway
Cite: "reMarkable Pop Up Store / Snøhetta" 19 May 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/961956/remarkable-pop-up-store-snohetta> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream