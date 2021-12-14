Sadhu Vegetarian Restaurant / Adrei Studio

+ 33

Architects: Adrei Studio, Trần Cảnh, Nguyễn Đình Thắng, Lê Hữu Hưng, Đinh Quốc Tâm, Trần Tuấn Quân, Tiểu Kiên

Country: Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. We believe that architecture should, first and foremost, affect human behavior. For this to work, besides the ability to create schemes and plans, the architect needs to have good observation skills, the capability to think critically, and the ability to project them- selves as the user to understand how one would behave and react to each space.

The vegetarian restaurant was designed in mind as an exhibition space, with a flexible scheme, open for moderation, and an adaptive plan that allows for a different arrangement of dining space, tailoring for the best experience for the diners. Here, the food and the service are the highlights of the exhibition. Sadhu Vegetarian Restaurant became the platform that allowed the architect - the space maker to collaborate with artisans from different fields, offering the best value of architecture and design to everyday life.

The project was designed at the beginning of 2020. The construction process started in March and finished in November, all in between the complex development of the 2019 global pandemic. The construction work was separated into three phases, the fabrication of the frame, the surface treatment, and finally the installation of floor and ceiling finishes. Through each stage of the project, the architect worked with specialists of different backgrounds, from artists and artisans to carpenters and builders. Each with years of experience and their own developed way of thinking, they had helped the studio to finish the project with pride.

Due to the nature of the project of being a restaurant, lighting was a crucial part of the design that required extensive testing to achieve the desired ambiance. The restaurant serves lunch and dinner, composing two different scenarios, one that employs natural light into the space and the other adopts artificial lights. During the day, natural light brings out the genuine beauty of textured surfaces. At night, artificial light brings depth to the space and presents the sense of intimacy. The play of lights transformed the restaurant into an exhibition space, where it highlights the importance of design and dedication.