NUBO Kindergarten / PAL Design

NUBO Kindergarten / PAL Design

© Michelle Young, Amy Piddington © Michelle Young, Amy Piddington © Michelle Young, Amy Piddington © Michelle Young, Amy Piddington + 13

  • Curated by Han Zhang
Kindergarten, Interiors Architecture
Sydney, Australia
  • Design: Joey Ho
  • Design Team: Joslyn Lam
  • Branding & Signage Design: Frost*collective Pty
  • Client: Little Seashell Pty
Text description provided by the architects. NUBO – as its meaning cloud suggests – is hard to pin down with its unlimited potential as a stimulating and inclusive play centre to encourage learning, exploration, boundless imagination. Children are respected yet always stimulated, while parents are encouraged to engage and interact with them through and through.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Its core spaces satiate kids’ curiosity and emphasises the concept of ‘Pure Play’ to make and create, and with facilities carefully designed and flexibly suited for children aged two to eight. Suited for children in their various stages of learning to safely and explore the entire space, the overall design takes a minimalist approach to remove unnecessary furniture and equipment - with just enough to invent their own games.

In turn, NUBO boasts a variety of ‘Pure Play’ spaces and activities including an extensive children’s library; a building and rooms full of Big Blue Block, MagFormers, Lego Wedo 2.0 and Kaleido Gears; a café where children can make a range of healthy dishes; and a zone for active play completed with opportunities to slide, climb and hide.

Equally important is to invite parents to spend quality family time together – and with plenty of interactions, too. Adults are also invited to relax and even learn alongside their kids with child-like curiosity. ‘Pure Play’, after all, means something for everyone in this well-designed space to enjoy.

Originally published on May 31, 2017. 

Project location

Address: Sydney, Australia

About this office
PAL Design
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Kindergarten Interiors Architecture Australia
Cite: "NUBO Kindergarten / PAL Design" 26 Apr 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/872595/nubo-pal-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

