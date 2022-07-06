We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Langham Beauty / Linehouse

Langham Beauty / Linehouse
Langham Beauty / Linehouse - Interior Photography, Column, Beam
© HDP photography

Langham Beauty / Linehouse - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, ColumnLangham Beauty / Linehouse - Interior PhotographyLangham Beauty / Linehouse - Interior Photography, BedroomLangham Beauty / Linehouse - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade+ 20

  Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Store, Retail Interiors
Hong Kong, China
  Interior Designers: Linehouse
  Area: 2000
  Year: 2022
  Photographs
    Photographs: HDP photography
Langham Beauty / Linehouse - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, Column
© HDP photography

Text description provided by the architects. Langham Beauty Galleria located in Langham Place, Mongkok, Hong Kong, is a 2000 sqm beauty hall. Occupying 2 levels the beauty hall operates as a platform for a range of beauty vendors, rotational events, and pop-ups. Unlike traditional beauty halls, the spatial identity of Langham Beauty evokes a return to nature, and one’s natural radiance. This is represented in the organic rhythm of the timber ceiling fins, undulating radiating trees, a truth in materiality, and ephemeral light.

Langham Beauty / Linehouse - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Shelving, Wood, Beam, Column, Arch
© HDP photography
Langham Beauty / Linehouse - Interior Photography, Column
© HDP photography

Upon entering the beauty hall, one passes through a double-height space. Previously closed off by a skylight Linehouse opened the atrium, inserting timber trees that line the passage.  The trees undulate in height, creating a forest-like canopy through the circulation space and filtering light down into the retail floor below.   

Langham Beauty / Linehouse - Interior Photography
© HDP photography
Langham Beauty / Linehouse - Interior Photography
© HDP photography

The atrium perimeter is lined with timber fins that wrap down to cover the ceiling plane, hovering above the vendors.  These timber fins organically shift in profile creating a sense of passing time and rhythm. 

Langham Beauty / Linehouse - Interior Photography
© HDP photography
Langham Beauty / Linehouse - Interior Photography, Column
© HDP photography

An honest material palette of oak timber is employed for the trees and ceiling.  The structure of the trees is composed of a series of timber fins that diverge out in a radial pattern at the tree tops to form the canopies.  Lower level trees are backlit, creating focal points to guide customers through the retail floor.  

Langham Beauty / Linehouse - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© HDP photography
Langham Beauty / Linehouse - Interior Photography
© HDP photography

The design of the lower level fixtures seeks contradiction in materiality to create qualities of natural vs man-made, tectonic vs. organic.  The fixtures are composed of inserted stainless steel elements and floating plush peach glass. 

Langham Beauty / Linehouse - Interior Photography
© HDP photography

Project location

Address: 8 Argyle Street, Mongkok, Kowloon, Hong Kong, China

Cite: "Langham Beauty / Linehouse" 06 Jul 2022. ArchDaily.

