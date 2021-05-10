We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurants & Bars
  4. Indonesia
  5. ISSEI Restaurant / Studio Kota

ISSEI Restaurant / Studio Kota

Save this project
ISSEI Restaurant / Studio Kota

© William Sutanto© William Sutanto© William Sutanto© William Sutanto+ 15

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Restaurants & Bars, Restaurant & Bar Interiors
Jakarta, Indonesia
  • Design Team:Wendy Sudibyo
  • MEP:Adi
  • Architects:Studio Kota
  • City:Jakarta
  • Country:Indonesia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© William Sutanto
© William Sutanto

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the heart of Jakarta’s Central Business District Issei is a casual Japanese restaurant by day and sake bar by night. The design is inspired by organic pattern of natural landscape. This idea is translated into free flow curvatures that are applied into the geometry of the seatings and hanging screens. The main dining area is characterized by its double height ceiling space filled with large curvy hanging screens. These semi transparent screens are coordinated with the geometry of the seating layout below to give a consistent visual experience.

Save this picture!
© William Sutanto
© William Sutanto
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© William Sutanto
© William Sutanto

The dark  dominated color palette combined with warm illumination gives an enigmatic yet warm interior atmosphere. Locally dan naturally sourced materials such as dark stained wood, natural stone and gravel are combined to simulate an experience of being outdoor in the nature.

Save this picture!
© William Sutanto
© William Sutanto

At the back of the main dining area there is smaller, more intimate dining space with direct access to the main bar. This space has different seating arrangement to cater to smaller group patrons who is seeking for more quiet space. Additional mezzanine floor was added in the restaurant to give extra space for a private meeting room. To contrast the dining area, the private room has different wood finish to give a brighter, warmer and cozy ambiance.

Save this picture!
Collage
Collage

Vertical wooden fins are introduced on the facade of this restaurant to reduce sun fenestration from the west. In addition to its function to filter the sunlight the fins also contribute to the aesthetic of the facade. Each of the fins has its particular shape which collectively they construct an undulation form on the facade representing natural form.

Save this picture!
© William Sutanto
© William Sutanto

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Jakarta, Indonesia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Studio Kota
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsRestaurant & Bar InteriorsIndonesia
Cite: "ISSEI Restaurant / Studio Kota" 10 May 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/961421/issei-restaurant-studio-kota> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream