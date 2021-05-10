ISSEI Restaurant / Studio Kota

+ 15

Design Team: Wendy Sudibyo

MEP: Adi

Architects: Studio Kota

City: Jakarta

Country: Indonesia

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the heart of Jakarta’s Central Business District Issei is a casual Japanese restaurant by day and sake bar by night. The design is inspired by organic pattern of natural landscape. This idea is translated into free flow curvatures that are applied into the geometry of the seatings and hanging screens. The main dining area is characterized by its double height ceiling space filled with large curvy hanging screens. These semi transparent screens are coordinated with the geometry of the seating layout below to give a consistent visual experience.

The dark dominated color palette combined with warm illumination gives an enigmatic yet warm interior atmosphere. Locally dan naturally sourced materials such as dark stained wood, natural stone and gravel are combined to simulate an experience of being outdoor in the nature.

At the back of the main dining area there is smaller, more intimate dining space with direct access to the main bar. This space has different seating arrangement to cater to smaller group patrons who is seeking for more quiet space. Additional mezzanine floor was added in the restaurant to give extra space for a private meeting room. To contrast the dining area, the private room has different wood finish to give a brighter, warmer and cozy ambiance.

Vertical wooden fins are introduced on the facade of this restaurant to reduce sun fenestration from the west. In addition to its function to filter the sunlight the fins also contribute to the aesthetic of the facade. Each of the fins has its particular shape which collectively they construct an undulation form on the facade representing natural form.