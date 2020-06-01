World
Je Beijing Restaurant / FUNUN LAB

Je Beijing Restaurant / FUNUN LAB

© Ruijing Photo

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Restaurant
Beijing, China
  • Architects: FUNUN LAB
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  806
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Ruijing Photo
  • Designer In Charge: Jie Fan
  • Design Team: Xiaobo Du, Zhaoping Liu, Lingqiu Liu
© Ruijing Photo
© Ruijing Photo

Text description provided by the architects. Nowadays, when we head out for food, we don’t mind whether it is Chinese or Western, whether it is classical or modern, we just enjoy it. And a good designer could combine culinary style and environment firmly. Iris , the host of JE Beijing, hopes to create the restaurant into a designed space that is both artistic and practical. Based on it，our designer played his talent to the full.

© Ruijing Photo
© Ruijing Photo
© Ruijing Photo
© Ruijing Photo

The concrete facade of JE Beijing is restrained and elegant. Under the proper light, the texture of the building appears, and it exudes an advanced aura like a fancy Museum.

© Ruijing Photo
© Ruijing Photo

The designer removed the floor of the original space and set up a metal staircase in the grand space, connected to the second-floor outdoor terrace. The color of the staircase is oriental red, and the shape is derived from the ribbon. The lights on it is sketched like a golden thread. Standing upright in the space is itself an aesthetic sculpture. This "Oriental red ribbon" leads the entire space, pretty charming and gathers all the attention. And let it became a dynamic space.

© Ruijing Photo
© Ruijing Photo
Elevation
Elevation
© Ruijing Photo
© Ruijing Photo

The veil-like glass lamps above the head soften the space in a way. And it dissolve the rigidity and coldness brought by cement and metal in the space, and fit the atmosphere scheduling of the dining space.

© Ruijing Photo
© Ruijing Photo
© Ruijing Photo
© Ruijing Photo

On the wall above the dark green sofa, the designer uses glass bricks and cement bricks. Extremely rough ones and extremely delicate ones show up together, and gives the second "skin" of the space a rich possibility under natural light in the daytime and back lights during evenings. Light and darkness, virtual and reality, all flow naturally.

© Ruijing Photo
© Ruijing Photo
© Ruijing Photo
© Ruijing Photo

The red staircase cut the space into delicate levels. As far as the eyes can see, there is no rigid cover, and the semi-enclosed space is inspired by the Chinese courtyard. With low walls, high back sofas, different shapes of tables and chairs, and even light and shadow, every guest enjoys different scenes besides overall layout. And its multiple atmospheres are also suitable for different dining scenarios.

© Ruijing Photo
© Ruijing Photo

JE Beijing brings great and unique food, focusing on the taste and combined western and Chinese culinary culture. And the same concept is applied in the designing. Just enjoy great food, and the atmosphere, that’s the way we enjoy life.

© Ruijing Photo
© Ruijing Photo

Project location

Address: Wukesong, Haidian District, Beijing, China

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Cite: "Je Beijing Restaurant / FUNUN LAB" 01 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/940355/je-beijing-funun-lab/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Ruijing Photo

JE 北京餐厅 / FUNUN LAB

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

