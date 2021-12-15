We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  3. 10 Interior Design Trends of 2021

10 Interior Design Trends of 2021

10 Interior Design Trends of 2021

As 2021 comes to an end, we look back at how this year introduced new normals and raised questions about what the future of the built environment could look like. In retrospect, not much has changed in regards to where people are spending most of their time. Following constant changes in commuting restrictions and the continuation of the pandemic, people acknowledged that most of their time will be spent indoors, so they adapted their living and working spaces accordingly.

These sudden lifestyle changes forced people to become well aware of the fact that the space they inhabit has great influence on their physical and mental wellbeing, so they began opting for features that promote sensitivity, calmness, optimism, and playfulness, emotions that counter the inconsistent and troublesome events taking place in the outside world and offer an implied sense of escapism. 

© Martina Gemmola© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio© Mirko Zander© Mikael Lundblad+ 58

Some trends and features that were prominent in 2020, such as biophilic designs, use of local materials, and muted hues, stood their ground in 2021. Others were newly introduced and heavily utilized in projects of diverse scales and functions. 2021 also saw more design diversity in commercial and retail interiors compared to residential projects, highlighting how architects, designers, and business owners found different ways to translate their concepts into visual and physical narratives.

Read on to discover 10 design trends that shaped the interior spaces of 2021.

Biophilic Interiors and Bringing Nature In

© Martina Gemmola
© Martina Gemmola
© Katsu Tanaka
© Katsu Tanaka
© Nacasa & Partners
© Nacasa & Partners
© yOU
© yOU

Lighting as a Feature Element 

© Calle Huth
© Calle Huth
© Feng Shao
© Feng Shao
© ANDY’s Photography
© ANDY’s Photography
Courtesy of Foolscap Studio
Courtesy of Foolscap Studio
© Mikhail Loskutov
© Mikhail Loskutov

Exterior Cladding Used as Interior Finishes

© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
© Joana França
© Joana França
© Fangfang Tian
© Fangfang Tian
© Niveditaa Gupta
© Niveditaa Gupta

Raw and Unfinished Concrete Interiors

© ToLoLo studio
© ToLoLo studio
© Tatsuya Tabii
© Tatsuya Tabii
© Fangfang Tian
© Fangfang Tian
© Yurika Kono
© Yurika Kono
© Robert Rieger
© Robert Rieger

The Kaleidoscope Effect: Vibrant Colors and Reflective Surfaces

© Mirko Zander
© Mirko Zander
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota
© Tatsuya Tabii
© Tatsuya Tabii
© Andrew Worssam
© Andrew Worssam
© Alex Lesage
© Alex Lesage
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Curves and Free-flowing Forms

© CHOO
© CHOO
© William Sutanto
© William Sutanto
© Amit Geron
© Amit Geron
© Xiaozhi
© Xiaozhi
© Ibrahim Ozbunar
© Ibrahim Ozbunar

Boxed In: Volumes within Volumes

© Kenta Hasegawa
© Kenta Hasegawa
© HIBINOSEKKEI
© HIBINOSEKKEI
© Maru Serrano
© Maru Serrano
© Trieu Chien
© Trieu Chien
© Maris Mezulis
© Maris Mezulis
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

Pastels and Muted Hues

© Mikael Lundblad
© Mikael Lundblad
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi
© Luis Díaz Díaz
© Luis Díaz Díaz
© Hong Kiwoong
© Hong Kiwoong
© do mal o menos
© do mal o menos

Straight-out-of-Comic-Books Interiors

© Yong Joon-Choi
© Yong Joon-Choi
© Wen Studio
© Wen Studio
© Do Sy
© Do Sy
© alberstudio
© alberstudio
© Carolina Lacaz
© Carolina Lacaz

Flexible and Transformative Interiors

© Bojune Kwon
© Bojune Kwon
© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal
© Tatsuya Tabii
© Tatsuya Tabii
© Carolina Lacaz
© Carolina Lacaz

