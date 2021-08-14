Belle.Club Beauty Salon / flipê arquitetura

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
© Carolina Lacaz© Carolina Lacaz© Carolina Lacaz© Carolina Lacaz+ 30

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Wellbeing, Decoration & Ornament, Healthcare Interiors
Bairro Itaim Bibi, Brazil
  • Architects: flipê arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  40
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Carolina Lacaz
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Duratex, Flipê Decór, Ikesaki, Sherwin – Williams, Steel Head, Vilagres – Chic Acet Ret
  • Lead Architects: Gabriela Mestriner, Natalia Minas
© Carolina Lacaz
Text description provided by the architects. Belle.Club, a subscription beauty salon that breaks away from what we know of a traditional beauty salon. One that seeks to be disruptive in all areas, to be practical, versatile, innovative. One that meets the demands and needs of modern women who seek agility and practicality in beauty services.

© Carolina Lacaz
© Carolina Lacaz
The brand's identity is the seed for the project, which seeks to bring the soul of Belle. Club to the physical world. It goes far beyond aesthetics, creating a space that allows for a better user experience and the creation of a sense of belonging to the customer.

© Carolina Lacaz
© Carolina Lacaz
The development of the architectural and interior identity of the salon started long before the project became a reality. It is the result of a complete study for the brand, which resulted in a franchise visual guide that details and specifies every element present in the space. A spatial concept with unity, uniquely representing the Belle.Club brand.

Floor Plans
Floor Plans
© Carolina Lacaz
Painting
In this project, the workstation is the protagonist. It was developed so that beauty professionals could tend to the same client simultaneously, occupying the least possible physical space while still executing their jobs with no spatial hurdles. It organizes and divides spaces and respective functions while being comfortable for the client and for the worker. It was the result of careful design and many prototypes, iterated on with both the client and beauty professionals.

© Carolina Lacaz
The workstation has rotating tables for customers looking for a manicure, a table upfront with foot support if the customer is going for a manicure and pedicure, as well as a lower chair for the worker, positioning them perfectly to execute their jobs comfortably. There are portable baskets under the tables, which can be taken between workstations, allowing the professional to keep her materials with ease. Finally, the client's high chair allows for good hair care, with the hairdresser working standing up behind them.

© Carolina Lacaz
Altogether, the workstation allows up to four nail and two hair professionals to work comfortably and simultaneously, while the customer has everything they need at their fingertips, whether it's the nail polish niche that rotates or the bag support under the chair.

© Carolina Lacaz
Project gallery

Project location

Address:Bairro Itaim Bibi, São Paulo - State of São Paulo, Brazil

About this office
flipê arquitetura
Cite: "Belle.Club Beauty Salon / flipê arquitetura" [Salão de Beleza Belle.Club / flipê arquitetura] 14 Aug 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/966375/belllub-beauty-salon-flipe-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

