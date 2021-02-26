Greengrass Office / Plainoddity

+ 20

Lead Architect : Kim Jihye

Client : Greengrass

Construction: Monoha Design, Monoha Design

City: Gangnam-gu

Country: South Korea

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Greengrass, an agricultural corporation headquartered in Chungju, Korea.

It produces and sells high-quality Korean beef and dairy cattle feeds that have omega 3 and omega 6 fatty acids in a ratio of 1 to 4 recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO), as well as milk yogurt cheese and other livestock products from cattle raised with this feed.

As a company that researches for natural food and natural natural healthy body, it allows you to feel the value of a nature-friendly company even in the office interior. Green is the main color, and the entire lounge, which is a common space, will be filled with green. Wall molding was used to offset the monotonous part of the long wall, and two colors were used in the series of green, as if natural grass was not one color.

The central lounge area is a simple canteen and shelter space used by employees. In addition, it is an open meeting space for buyers who provide meetings as a key space that can also serve as corporate publicity activities.

In order to prevent the lounge area from becoming stuffy, the space was organized as a furniture type rather than a wall. Plants were formed on the upper part of the partition to naturally block the surrounding gaze when meeting.