We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Gymnasium
  4. Australia
  5. 1R Australia Gym / Foolscap Studio

1R Australia Gym / Foolscap Studio

Save this project
1R Australia Gym / Foolscap Studio
Save this picture!

© Simon Shiff1R Australia Gym / Foolscap Studio1R Australia Gym / Foolscap Studio1R Australia Gym / Foolscap Studio+ 15

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Gymnasium, Wellness Interiors
South Yarra, Australia
  • Architects: Foolscap Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Simon Shiff
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Autex, LOCKER GROUP, Laminex, PLAE, Ampelite, Glass brick company, Perini Tiles, WK Stone
  • Builder: FDC
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!

Full Fitness Immersion - A high-intensity multi-studio fitness concept that resonates with mind and body. Exercise is more than just a physical journey, it’s a psychological one too. It’s a philosophy that the UK-based fitness concept, 1Rebel, has used to disrupt the international fitness industry and speak to the heads and hearts of gym-goers seeking physical renewal through deep experiential engagement. Foolscap Studio was engaged by 1Rebel to design its first Australian destination, ‘1R’, located in South Yarra, Melbourne.

Save this picture!

Through a series of brand immersion sessions with 1R, Foolscap studied the psychological journey of exercising, translating this into a fit-out that sensorially inspires the individual, and aids them on their journey of physical renewal. “There is a psychological state that you enter before, during, and after you exercise. As you enter the fitness studio – you are still in public-facing mode, the ‘self’ you show to the world. This is the phase in which you are building up to the moment,” says Foolscap’s Founding Director, Adèle Winteridge. “The act of exercising is a much more internalized process - private and disconnected from the outer world. And then, once you’re through it, there’s the euphoria of achievement,” says Adèle. 

Save this picture!
© Simon Shiff
© Simon Shiff
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Simon Shiff
© Simon Shiff

The World Above -  Entrance into 1R is via a ground-level reception – a ‘world above’ that manifests as a lightbox. The reception desk and juice bar are constructed as a series of cellular modules. A nod to the cellular make-up of the human body. Here, illuminated glass bricks create an atmosphere of textural light. The cellular motif takes on a new dimension through the suspended lighting grid. Cleverly placed wall-mounted mirrors put the vision on repeat, creating an infinite horizon of cells. This serves to heighten the experience for patrons, enticing them to pause and purchase fresh protein shakes and coffee from the juice bar. 

Save this picture!
© Simon Shiff
© Simon Shiff

The World Below - Patrons transition down through the stairwell and into the dark, subterranean depths of the basement level. This is the world below. A sense of seclusion abounds, and the internalized experience begins. Located along a central corridor are the exercise studios and bathroom zones. Envisaged as immersive chambers of exercise, the studios sit behind closed doors, insulated from the outside world. “Heightening your experience of these spaces is a complex soundscape,” says Adèle. “As you enter into the exercise studios you’re met with the powerful intensity of music designed to fuel your workout experience. This sits in contrast to the ‘Rejuvenate’ zones, or change rooms, where a classical soundscape lulls you into calm. It feels transformative.” 

Save this picture!
Save this picture!

Room to Rejuvenate - Materiality was key in creating the Rejuvenate zones, which feel both dystopian and futuristic. Raw, industrial finishes of polycarbonate cladding, brushed and natural stainless steel, metal mesh, and chequer plate aluminum sheeting feel unexpected and yet highly compelling. Combined with details like the yellow butcher’s curtain, illuminated from behind, they evoke a sense of inspired utilitarianism: a clean slate for a dramatic transformation.

Save this picture!

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:625 Chapel St, South Yarra VIC 3141, Australia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Foolscap Studio
Office

Products

GlassSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsSports ArchitectureRecreation & TraininggymnasiumInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsWellness InteriorsAustralia
Cite: "1R Australia Gym / Foolscap Studio" 23 Oct 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/970616/1r-australia-gym-foolscap-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream