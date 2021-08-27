We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  Myrto Restaurant in Porto Cervo / studio wok

© Simone Bossi

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Restaurant, Restaurant & Bar Interiors
Porto Cervo, Italy
  • Architects: studio wok
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  80
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Simone Bossi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Mapei, Belca, FLOS, Fornace Brioni, La Calce del Brenta
More Specs
© Simone Bossi
Text description provided by the architects. A tribute to the essence of the Costa Smeralda. "Architecture is lived in while art is looked at; this is a fundamental difference. Architecture is a physical and sensory experience because you go inside it." Ettore Sottsass. What is the Costa Smeralda, what does its essence consist of? This was the first question we asked ourselves. When we think of this part of Sardinia, we think of granite rocks shaped by the wind. The curving materiality of the granite is warmed by the sunlight and by the reflections of the crystal-clear sea and interacts with the lush greens of the Mediterranean scrub.

© Simone Bossi
Plan
Plan
© Simone Bossi
The power of the wind erodes and carves out the granite formations, turning them into architectural structures that can be lived in. The restyling project for the Myrto restaurant is an opportunity to pay tribute to this area and to tell its story. Architecture becomes a tool for narration and dissemination. The interior space takes on the features of a cave with sinuous shapes and Sardinian earth tones that render the atmosphere homely and intimate and bring to mind an ancient idea of the Mediterranean.

© Simone Bossi
The outdoor patio is also transformed into an interior space, an underwater cave with a lightweight roof that reacts to the wind and sunlight, and provides a glimpse of the sky. In these abstract, curving spaces, colored furnishings and volumes play in contrast, creating a palette of greens that echoes the hues of the landscape. The materials, colors, and furniture were chosen and designed specifically for this project, resulting in a site-specific concept.

© Simone Bossi
Myrto has been a presence for 9 years at the Promenade du Port, a hub of art, culture, and design in the beautiful setting of Porto Cervo, bringing an innovative approach and experiences that are both surprising and intimately connected to the sense of the local area. At the same time, Myrto's approach is equally innovative with a concept in which gourmet pizza and haute cuisine interact in a synergistic, intriguing, and unique way.

© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi
Project location

Address:Via Aga Khan, 1 Loc. Porto Cervo - Arzachena OT IT, 07021 Arzachena SS, Italy

studio wok
Office

