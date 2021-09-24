We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. Mexico
  Bistró Alameda / NAAG arquitectura

Bistró Alameda / NAAG arquitectura

Bistró Alameda / NAAG arquitectura

© alberstudio

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Coffee Shop
San Luis Potosí, Mexico
  • Architects: NAAG arquitectura
  Area:  98
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  alberstudio
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Acero Vegetal, Domus Design, McNeel, Mooma
© alberstudio
© alberstudio

Text description provided by the architects. The Cineteca Alameda, an emblematic building in the Historic Center of San Luis Potosí, Mexico, has commercial premises on the ground floor facing Universidad Street. For a long time, one of these places had been completely abandoned, Bistró Alameda is the proposal to transform this place into a cafeteria. 

© alberstudio
© alberstudio
Plan
Plan
Section
Section
© alberstudio
© alberstudio

With colors and furniture, an atmosphere is created to remind of Almodóvar's films or the nostalgic scenes of Edward Hopper's paintings. Every custom-designed detail, from the moldings to the luminaries, plays an important role in the atmosphere of the place.

© alberstudio
© alberstudio
© alberstudio
© alberstudio
© alberstudio
© alberstudio

This project is divided into three zones due to the different furniture and the way in which the space in the great room is used. The first is the bar, visual finishing off when entering the cafeteria, then comes the bench with its table for two and finally, the living room area with a cozy atmosphere where you can enjoy a quiet moment in comfortable armchairs reading a book, having a good coffee or spending time in company.

© alberstudio
© alberstudio

Project location

Address:San Luis, S.L.P., Mexico

NAAG arquitectura
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopMexico
Cite: "Bistró Alameda / NAAG arquitectura" [Bistró Alameda / NAAG arquitectura] 24 Sep 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/968963/bistro-alameda-naag-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

