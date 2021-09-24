Bistró Alameda / NAAG arquitectura

+ 22

Coffee Shop • San Luis Potosí, Mexico Architects: NAAG arquitectura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 98 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2021

Photographs Photographs: alberstudio

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project AutoDesk Acero Vegetal , Domus Design , McNeel , Mooma Manufacturers:

Design Team: Alberto Nania, Alessandro Gerosa

Collaborators: Oscar Almaguer Valle, Acero Vegetal, David Del Castillo Covarrubias

City: San Luis Potosí

Country: Mexico

Text description provided by the architects. The Cineteca Alameda, an emblematic building in the Historic Center of San Luis Potosí, Mexico, has commercial premises on the ground floor facing Universidad Street. For a long time, one of these places had been completely abandoned, Bistró Alameda is the proposal to transform this place into a cafeteria.

With colors and furniture, an atmosphere is created to remind of Almodóvar's films or the nostalgic scenes of Edward Hopper's paintings. Every custom-designed detail, from the moldings to the luminaries, plays an important role in the atmosphere of the place.

This project is divided into three zones due to the different furniture and the way in which the space in the great room is used. The first is the bar, visual finishing off when entering the cafeteria, then comes the bench with its table for two and finally, the living room area with a cozy atmosphere where you can enjoy a quiet moment in comfortable armchairs reading a book, having a good coffee or spending time in company.