SCRAB Gallery / JeongChoi Works

Interior Design: Daegeon Jeong, Sylvia Soohee Choi

Creative Direction: Urbanplay

City: Busan

Country: South Korea

Text description provided by the architects. The SCRAB is a gallery cafe located in Young Island, at the edge of Busan in South Korea, with a unique view of the industrial waterfront that changes from hour to hour. The aim of the interior design is to create a maze-like space to contain diverse programs including a cafe, an exhibition space, an art store, and a viewing lounge.

Differently characterized walls with diverse textures made of gypsum boards, polycarbonate sheets, shelves, and glass create a layered space, and each wall serves as an exhibition wall, a canvas, and display shelves for various artworks.

Multiple openings on walls gradually reveal multiple framed viewpoints and reframe the relation of the visitor, space, and arts. This layered space encourages visitors to wander around the space to collect artist's ideas and oeuvres, and commune with other artists.