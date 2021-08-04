We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

2021 Venice Biennale Curators Share What they Believe is the Future of the Built Environment in One Word

The 17th Venice Architecture Biennale is currently unfolding, revealing a wide range of answers to the question to Hashim Sarkis’ question of "How will we live together". With over 60 national pavilions, installations by international architects, and several collateral events, this year's edition restates the Biennale's role as a platform for inquiry, exploration, and innovation in architecture. ArchDaily asked the curators of Luxembourg, Chile, United Arab Emirates, Argentina, Mexico, the KOYAÜWE Installation, and Hashim Sarkis, who were all physically present in Venice at the time of the interviews, what they believe is the future of our built environment in one word.

The International Exhibition is currently unfolding in Giardini, the Arsenale and Forte Maghera, presenting 112 participants from 46 countries. The contributions are organized into five themes: Among Diverse Beings, As New Households, As Emerging Communities, Across Borders, and As One Planet. Due to the worldwide pandemic that erupted in 2020, the Venice Biennale 2020 was postponed to this year. Due to travel restrictions, many curators were unable to be physically present at the inauguration of the event, resorting to digital platforms for interviews and presentations.

