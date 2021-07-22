We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Animal Adventure Island / Fenhom·URO

Animal Adventure Island / Fenhom·URO

© SFAP© SFAP© SFAP© SFAP+ 32

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Kindergarten, Interior Design
Meishan, China
  • Interior Design Team:Mazie 、Bin Xue、Jinzhou Wu、GuoSheng You、XiaoTing Liang
  • The Client:Global Sunac Exhbition ＆ Tourism Group
  • Soft Furnishings:YokyDesign, Chongqing engine United Interior Design Co. Ltd, Shanghai Jueji Decoration Engineering Co. Ltd
  • City:Meishan
  • Country:China
© SFAP
Text description provided by the architects. With the outbreak of the global epidemic, the environmental problems caused by the forest fires in Australia began to arouse people's reflection: "Is all this the silent protest of nature?" The problem of harmony between man and nature and animals has attracted more and more attention. At the same time, educators in the United States say, letting children grow up freely is becoming a worldwide problem.

© SFAP
Now the child 3 years old began to go up all kinds of interest classes, remedial classes, aesthetic education, intellectual education together, the child is more and more unhappy. This anxiety is not unique to China. The educational concept of "Chinese Parenting" often puts the parent-child relationship in a tense state. How to be a relaxed parent, and how to find a balance between study and play?

© SFAP
© SFAP
Zhang Ying, an architect and interior designer who graduated from Harvard, believes that "the emotion of proper distance" is the core of parent-child communication through her life communication and experience at home and abroad in her creation. Too close is easy to lose the personal space that each person needs for the individual, causing anxiety; too far away will make the parent-child relationship too unfamiliar.

© SFAP
© SFAP
The best relationship between parents and children is to keep each other company but leave each other's spiritual space. "I support what you want to do but I don't limit what you want to do." Starting from "emotional design", Le Bei Home Stay Park focuses on the interaction between parents and children.

© SFAP
Lion. Image © SFAP
Lion. Image © SFAP
Four different animals, lion, elephant, zebra, and parrot, respectively convey four different personality traits: communication, exploration, courage, and wisdom. We hope to build a parent-child paradise with the way of thinking of "learning while playing, playing while learning". Let the children play in the park, deepen the communication and interaction with their parents, and understand the significance of nature education.

Parrot. Image © 404NF STUDIO
Parrot. Image © SFAP
