We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. Australia
  5. My Oh My Espresso Café / We Are Humble

My Oh My Espresso Café / We Are Humble

Save this project
My Oh My Espresso Café / We Are Humble

© Peter Clarke© Peter Clarke© Peter Clarke© Peter Clarke+ 15

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop, Coffee Shop Interiors
232 Swan St, Cremorne VIC 3121, Australia, Australia
  • Architects: We Are Humble
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Peter Clarke
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  InStyle, Bishop Master Finishes, Four Seasons Commercial Interiors, Paged, Porta Timbers, Tint Paints, Zaneti, Zepel Fabrics, Zlights
  • Builders : Four Seasons Commercial Interiors
  • Graphic Design : Salmon and Ko
  • Furniture Supplier : Hospitality Furniture Concepts
  • City : 232 Swan St, Cremorne VIC 3121, Australia
  • Country : Australia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Peter Clarke
© Peter Clarke

Text description provided by the architects. The extension to My Oh My Espresso reunites the ground floor of this beautiful building in the heart of Richmond. The new dining room takes its cues from the classic cafe and restaurant styling, with built-in banquettes, deep burgundy colour tones and these amazing restored archways.

Save this picture!
© Peter Clarke
© Peter Clarke
Save this picture!
© Peter Clarke
© Peter Clarke

The expanded venue has a few different dining spots for you to discover. From the new outdoor set-up through to the special hidden dining rooms in the back. Sitting up the front of the new dining room is Five Bounds, the space utilises a series of multi-level plinths and tables that will display their wares. 

Save this picture!
© Peter Clarke
© Peter Clarke
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Peter Clarke
© Peter Clarke

Private dining rooms are created with new arched entryways and warm timber tones in the rear of the space creating an intimate setting separated from the hustle and bustle of Swan St.

Save this picture!
© Peter Clarke
© Peter Clarke

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:232 Swan St, Cremorne VIC 3121, Australia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
We Are Humble
Office
DAAily logo

DAAily Jobs

Want to collaborate on similar projects?

Find your new Job

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsAustralia
Cite: "My Oh My Espresso Café / We Are Humble" 01 May 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/981080/my-oh-my-espresso-cafe-we-are-humble> ISSN 0719-8884
DAAily logo

DAAily Jobs

Want to collaborate on similar projects?

Find your new Job

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
DAAily logo

DAAily Jobs

Want to collaborate on similar projects?

Find your new Job