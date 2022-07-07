Mexican Interiors: 46 Dining Spaces in Houses and Flats

Over the years, interior design has evolved according to the needs that arise, but above all according to the experiences it seeks to evoke in the user. In the last two years we have witnessed a radical change and a special interest in this subject because the pandemic forced us to pay specific attention to the configuration of the places we inhabit. This has brought about much more holistic designs that seek to address the wellbeing of the user, combining colours, sensory experiences, technology and natural elements that promote health.
Mexico is one of the most privileged countries in terms of climate and diversity, and when it comes to design, this opens up many possibilities to play with the temperature of the materials, the quality of the light, the wind currents, etc. We believe that interior design is fundamental in the conformation of each space and even more so when combined with gastronomy but above all with everyday life, to offer experiences that stimulate the senses. On previous occasions, we have explored the interior design of kitchens, restaurants, libraries and bathrooms in Mexico, the selection of which focused on showing the most innovative layouts that combine the country's history with advances in materials, decoration and technology. That's why on this occasion we compiled a list of 46 dining spaces in Mexico within homes and flats that explore different spatial distributions that will spark your imagination and inspire you in your next designs.
La Extraviada House / em-estudio
3 Patios House / Once Once Arquitectura
Chukumera House / P11 Arquitectos
El Recinto Guesthouse / Mario Herrera Holgado
Maca House / Workshop, Diseño y Construcción
House 1OO / Alejandro Quetzalcoatl
Abejas House / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual
Triada Houses / Lucía Villers
Bruma Tulum / Jaquestudio + Ceiba
Casa Roble 3.6 / Pothe.arquitectura
Refurbishment of Molière Street / PPAA Pérez Palacios Arquitectos Asociados
Casa Ferrum / Miró Rivera Architects + Ibarra Aragón Arquitectura
Multifamiliar Cupa Apartment Refurbishment / Escobedo Soliz
House Sol / Workshop, Diseño y Construcción
Cosmos House / S-AR
Vega del Valle House / RXY Studio
Nuestro Sueño House / Espacio 18 Arquitectura
Los Pacheco Apartments / Neorestauro Estudio + Metarquitectura
Ex Richaud Factory House / Richaud Arquitectura
Sal House / RIMA Design Group
X House / Desnivel Arquitectos
Casa Texcal / HGR Arquitectos
House Bleu / Diagrama Arquitectos
Punta Majahua / Zozaya Arquitectos
RU House / Arqlabs
House Mirlo / PALMA
House SR / Arqlabs
Yuno Building / ARQMOV Workshop
DDN 1368 Building / Wolff - Yapur
Entrelomas House / Gomezloza Arquitectos
Hannah House / Workshop, Diseño y Construcción
Ocoxal House / A-001 Taller de Arquitectura
Mukul Tulum Apartments / Studio Arquitectos
Las Golondrinas House / PPAA Pérez Palacios Arquitectos Asociados
Kansas 167 Apartment Building / Taller Carlos Marín
La Loma House / Alejandro D' Acosta
Hawk Nest House / FabrikG
House CMV / Estudio MMX
NIU Coliving / CRAFT Arquitectos
Merida House / Ludwig Godefroy Architecture
Sustainable Community Housing Valle de Bravo / TAAR / Taller de Arquitectura de Alto Rendimiento
Ciruelo 7 House / Warm Architects
Canto House / Studio 91
Big Rock House / FabrikG
Venados 22 House / estudio AM arquitectos
Golondrinas 34 House / estudio AM arquitectos
