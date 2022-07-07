We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  3. Mexican Interiors: 46 Dining Spaces in Houses and Flats

Mexican Interiors: 46 Dining Spaces in Houses and Flats

Mexican Interiors: 46 Dining Spaces in Houses and Flats

Over the years, interior design has evolved according to the needs that arise, but above all according to the experiences it seeks to evoke in the user. In the last two years we have witnessed a radical change and a special interest in this subject because the pandemic forced us to pay specific attention to the configuration of the places we inhabit. This has brought about much more holistic designs that seek to address the wellbeing of the user, combining colours, sensory experiences, technology and natural elements that promote health.

Mexican Interiors: 46 Dining Spaces in Houses and Flats - Image 2 of 54Mexican Interiors: 46 Dining Spaces in Houses and Flats - Image 3 of 54Mexican Interiors: 46 Dining Spaces in Houses and Flats - Image 4 of 54Mexican Interiors: 46 Dining Spaces in Houses and Flats - Image 5 of 54+ 54

Mexico is one of the most privileged countries in terms of climate and diversity, and when it comes to design, this opens up many possibilities to play with the temperature of the materials, the quality of the light, the wind currents, etc. We believe that interior design is fundamental in the conformation of each space and even more so when combined with gastronomy but above all with everyday life, to offer experiences that stimulate the senses. On previous occasions, we have explored the interior design of kitchens, restaurants, libraries and bathrooms in Mexico, the selection of which focused on showing the most innovative layouts that combine the country's history with advances in materials, decoration and technology. That's why on this occasion we compiled a list of 46 dining spaces in Mexico within homes and flats that explore different spatial distributions that will spark your imagination and inspire you in your next designs.

La Extraviada House / em-estudio

Mexican Interiors: 46 Dining Spaces in Houses and Flats - Image 5 of 54
Casa La Extraviada / em-estudio. Image

3 Patios House / Once Once Arquitectura

Mexican Interiors: 46 Dining Spaces in Houses and Flats - Image 29 of 54
Casa 3 patios / Once Once Arquitectura. Image

Chukumera House / P11 Arquitectos

Mexican Interiors: 46 Dining Spaces in Houses and Flats - Image 2 of 54
Casa Chukumera / P11 Arquitectos. Image

El Recinto Guesthouse / Mario Herrera Holgado

Mexican Interiors: 46 Dining Spaces in Houses and Flats - Image 21 of 54
Reforma el recinto / Mario Herrera Holgado. Image

Maca House / Workshop, Diseño y Construcción

Mexican Interiors: 46 Dining Spaces in Houses and Flats - Image 44 of 54
Casa Maca / Workshop, Diseño y Construcción. Image

House 1OO / Alejandro Quetzalcoatl

Mexican Interiors: 46 Dining Spaces in Houses and Flats - Image 19 of 54
Casa 1OO / Alejandro Quetzalcoatl. Image

Abejas House / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual

Mexican Interiors: 46 Dining Spaces in Houses and Flats - Image 32 of 54
Casa abejas / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual. Image

Triada Houses / Lucía Villers

Mexican Interiors: 46 Dining Spaces in Houses and Flats - Image 52 of 54
Casas Triada / Lucía Villers. Image

Bruma Tulum / Jaquestudio + Ceiba

Mexican Interiors: 46 Dining Spaces in Houses and Flats - Image 45 of 54
Bruma Tulum / Jaquestudio + Ceiba. Image

Casa Roble 3.6 / Pothe.arquitectura

Mexican Interiors: 46 Dining Spaces in Houses and Flats - Image 43 of 54
Casa Roble 3.6 / Pothe.arquitectura. Image

Refurbishment of Molière Street / PPAA Pérez Palacios Arquitectos Asociados

Mexican Interiors: 46 Dining Spaces in Houses and Flats - Image 48 of 54
Remodelación en la calle Molière / PPAA Pérez Palacios Arquitectos Asociados. Image

Casa Ferrum / Miró Rivera Architects + Ibarra Aragón Arquitectura

Mexican Interiors: 46 Dining Spaces in Houses and Flats - Image 23 of 54
Casa Ferrum / Miró Rivera Architects + Ibarra Aragón Arquitectura. Image

Multifamiliar Cupa Apartment Refurbishment / Escobedo Soliz

Mexican Interiors: 46 Dining Spaces in Houses and Flats - Image 50 of 54
Reforma en el multifamiliar Cupa / Escobedo Soliz. Image

House Sol / Workshop, Diseño y Construcción

Mexican Interiors: 46 Dining Spaces in Houses and Flats - Image 27 of 54
Casa sol / Workshop, Diseño y Construcción. Image

Cosmos House / S-AR

Mexican Interiors: 46 Dining Spaces in Houses and Flats - Image 13 of 54
Casa cosmos / S-AR. Image

Vega del Valle House / RXY Studio

Mexican Interiors: 46 Dining Spaces in Houses and Flats - Image 28 of 54
Casa Vega del Valle / RXY Studio. Image

Nuestro Sueño House / Espacio 18 Arquitectura

Mexican Interiors: 46 Dining Spaces in Houses and Flats - Image 3 of 54
Casa Nuestro Sueño / Espacio 18 Arquitectura. Image

Los Pacheco Apartments / Neorestauro Estudio + Metarquitectura

Mexican Interiors: 46 Dining Spaces in Houses and Flats - Image 35 of 54
Los Pacheco Departamentos / Neorestauro Estudio + Metarquitectura. Image

Ex Richaud Factory House / Richaud Arquitectura

Mexican Interiors: 46 Dining Spaces in Houses and Flats - Image 4 of 54
Casa Ex Fábrica Richaud / Richaud Arquitectura. Image

Sal House / RIMA Design Group

Mexican Interiors: 46 Dining Spaces in Houses and Flats - Image 8 of 54
Casa Sal / RIMA Design Group. Image

X House / Desnivel Arquitectos

Mexican Interiors: 46 Dining Spaces in Houses and Flats - Image 9 of 54
Casa X / Desnivel Arquitectos. Image

Casa Texcal / HGR Arquitectos

Mexican Interiors: 46 Dining Spaces in Houses and Flats - Image 10 of 54
Casa Texcal / HGR Arquitectos. Image

House Bleu / Diagrama Arquitectos

Mexican Interiors: 46 Dining Spaces in Houses and Flats - Image 30 of 54
Casa Bleu / Diagrama Arquitectos. Image

Punta Majahua / Zozaya Arquitectos

Mexican Interiors: 46 Dining Spaces in Houses and Flats - Image 20 of 54
Punta Majahua / Zozaya Arquitectos. Image

RU House / Arqlabs

Mexican Interiors: 46 Dining Spaces in Houses and Flats - Image 41 of 54
Casa RU / Arqlabs. Image

House Mirlo / PALMA

Mexican Interiors: 46 Dining Spaces in Houses and Flats - Image 15 of 54
Vivienda Mirlo / PALMA. Image

House SR / Arqlabs

Mexican Interiors: 46 Dining Spaces in Houses and Flats - Image 31 of 54
Casa SR / Arqlabs. Image

Yuno Building / ARQMOV Workshop

Mexican Interiors: 46 Dining Spaces in Houses and Flats - Image 39 of 54
Edificio Yuno / ARQMOV Workshop. Image

DDN 1368 Building / Wolff - Yapur

Mexican Interiors: 46 Dining Spaces in Houses and Flats - Image 18 of 54
Edificio DDN 1368 / Wolff - Yapur. Image

Entrelomas House / Gomezloza Arquitectos

Mexican Interiors: 46 Dining Spaces in Houses and Flats - Image 47 of 54
Casa Entrelomas / Gomezloza Arquitectos. Image

Hannah House / Workshop, Diseño y Construcción

Mexican Interiors: 46 Dining Spaces in Houses and Flats - Image 53 of 54
Casa Hannah / Workshop, Diseño y Construcción. Image

Ocoxal House / A-001 Taller de Arquitectura

Mexican Interiors: 46 Dining Spaces in Houses and Flats - Image 16 of 54
Casa Ocoxal / A-001 Taller de Arquitectura. Image

Mukul Tulum Apartments / Studio Arquitectos

Mexican Interiors: 46 Dining Spaces in Houses and Flats - Image 14 of 54
Apartamentos Mukul Tulum / Studio Arquitectos. Image

Las Golondrinas House / PPAA Pérez Palacios Arquitectos Asociados

Mexican Interiors: 46 Dining Spaces in Houses and Flats - Image 38 of 54
Casa Las Golondrinas / PPAA Pérez Palacios Arquitectos Asociados. Image

Kansas 167 Apartment Building / Taller Carlos Marín

Mexican Interiors: 46 Dining Spaces in Houses and Flats - Image 54 of 54
Edificio de departamentos Kansas 167 / Taller Carlos Marín. Image

La Loma House / Alejandro D' Acosta

Mexican Interiors: 46 Dining Spaces in Houses and Flats - Image 6 of 54
Casa La Loma / Alejandro D' Acosta. Image

Hawk Nest House / FabrikG

Mexican Interiors: 46 Dining Spaces in Houses and Flats - Image 11 of 54
Casa nido de halcón / FabrikG. Image

House CMV / Estudio MMX

Mexican Interiors: 46 Dining Spaces in Houses and Flats - Image 36 of 54
Casa CMV / Estudio MMX. Image

NIU Coliving / CRAFT Arquitectos

Mexican Interiors: 46 Dining Spaces in Houses and Flats - Image 42 of 54
NIU Coliving / CRAFT Arquitectos. Image

Merida House / Ludwig Godefroy Architecture

Mexican Interiors: 46 Dining Spaces in Houses and Flats - Image 7 of 54
Casa Mérida / Ludwig Godefroy Architecture. Image

Sustainable Community Housing Valle de Bravo / TAAR / Taller de Arquitectura de Alto Rendimiento

Mexican Interiors: 46 Dining Spaces in Houses and Flats - Image 49 of 54
Viviendas Comunitarias Sostenibles Valle de Bravo / TAAR / Taller de Arquitectura de Alto Rendimiento. Image

Ciruelo 7 House / Warm Architects

Mexican Interiors: 46 Dining Spaces in Houses and Flats - Image 22 of 54
Casa Ciruelo 7 / Warm Architects. Image

Canto House / Studio 91

Mexican Interiors: 46 Dining Spaces in Houses and Flats - Image 24 of 54
Casa Canto / Studio 91. Image

Big Rock House / FabrikG

Mexican Interiors: 46 Dining Spaces in Houses and Flats - Image 34 of 54
Casa Big Rock / FabrikG. Image

Venados 22 House / estudio AM arquitectos

Mexican Interiors: 46 Dining Spaces in Houses and Flats - Image 25 of 54
Casa Venados 22 / estudio AM arquitectos. Image

Golondrinas 34 House / estudio AM arquitectos

Mexican Interiors: 46 Dining Spaces in Houses and Flats - Image 46 of 54
Casa Golondrinas 34 / estudio AM arquitectos. Image

At ArchDaily we are exploring new territory with the series Mexican Interiors in an effort to decentralise architecture from the big cities and make the new practices taking place in different parts of the country visible. Would you like to publish your work, submit an article or send comments? Contact us through our form here. If you want to explore our entire library of more than 300,000 architectural images and find the references you need, we invite you to explore ArchDaily's new Image Finder. Filter by image type, drawings, project category, building elements, materials and more.

