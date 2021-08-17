We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. House Sol / Workshop, Diseño y Construcción

House Sol / Workshop, Diseño y Construcción

Save this project
House Sol / Workshop, Diseño y Construcción

© Tamara Uribe© Tamara Uribe© Tamara Uribe© Tamara Uribe+ 20

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
Mérida, Mexico
  • Architects: Workshop, Diseño y Construcción
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  135
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Tamara Uribe
  • Lead Architects: Francisco Bernés Aranda, Fabián Gutiérrez Cetina,
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Tamara Uribe
© Tamara Uribe

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Sol is a private oasis in the heart of Merida’s historic district. Located in the Yucatan península, this restoration project merges nature with history. Casa Sol offers a space for its owners to leave the busy city behind; here they can relax under the shadows of the trees that surround the pool.

Save this picture!
© Tamara Uribe
© Tamara Uribe

 The original facade, simply constructed without ornaments, veils a living room, guest suite, dining and living room, a service area. and the master suite, which faces the pool area. The patio expands the living space into an outdoor lounge area that is protected by a wooden roof. The primary aim of the design was to preserve and respect the property’s pre-existing history and nature. This is why all new construction was built around long-standing trees. It also guided the decision to use materials found in the traditional colonial architecture of Yucatan, such as the pasta tiles, the stone walls, and wooden elements like the beams and doors.

Save this picture!
© Tamara Uribe
© Tamara Uribe
Save this picture!
Section - A
Section - A
Save this picture!
© Tamara Uribe
© Tamara Uribe
Save this picture!
© Tamara Uribe
© Tamara Uribe

 The connection between indoors and outdoors is fundamental to the lifestyle found on the peninsula. As such, the design incorporates big sliding glass windows through which residents can enjoy a full view of the tropical garden and the pool. A focal point, the pool was built around an old colonial structure, which holds the machinery room. The color palette includes blue, yellow and red, colors that are very common in the architecture of haciendas found across Yucatan. Through its use of natural elements that honor the tradition and history of the land it rises from; Casa Sol aims to create a variety of relaxing atmospheres for its tenants to enjoy.

Save this picture!
© Tamara Uribe
© Tamara Uribe

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Workshop, Diseño y Construcción
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMexico
Cite: "House Sol / Workshop, Diseño y Construcción" [Casa sol / Workshop, Diseño y Construcción] 17 Aug 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/966747/house-sol-workshop-diseno-y-construccion> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream