  Interior Design: 33 Restaurants in Mexico That Stimulate the User's Experience

Interior Design: 33 Restaurants in Mexico That Stimulate the User's Experience

Interior Design: 33 Restaurants in Mexico That Stimulate the User's Experience

Restaurante Banal / Reims 502. Image Restaurante Miralto | Latino 40 / vgz arquitectura y diseño. Image Bar Zapote / Estudio Atemporal. Image Veneno Restaurante / Pragma Estudio + Monteón Arquitectos Asociados. Image + 34

Over the years, interior design has evolved according to the needs that arise, but above all to the experiences that it seeks to provoke in the user. In the last two years, we have witnessed a radical change and a special interest in this subject because the pandemic forced us to pay specific attention to the configuration of the places we inhabit. This brought about much more holistic designs that cater to the wellbeing of the user, combining colours, sensory experiences, technology and natural elements that promote health.

Mexico is one of the most privileged countries in terms of climate and diversity, and when it comes to design, this opens up many possibilities to play with the temperature of the materials, the quality of the light, the wind currents, etc. We believe that interior design is fundamental in the conformation of each space and even more so when combined with gastronomy, to offer experiences that stimulate the senses. That is why we have compiled a list of 33 restaurants in Mexico that play with different design elements to make your imagination fly.

Tierra Garat / Esrawe Studio + Cadena Concept Design

Tierra Garat / Esrawe Studio + Cadena Concept Design. Image
Tierra Garat / Esrawe Studio + Cadena Concept Design. Image

Toro Gastrobar / Studio Arthur Casas

Gastrobar Toro / Studio Arthur Casas. Image
Gastrobar Toro / Studio Arthur Casas. Image

Nobu Polanco / Sordo Madaleno Architects

Nobu Polanco / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos. Image
Nobu Polanco / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos. Image

Frëims Condesa / Arqmov Workshop

Frëims Condesa / Arqmov Workshop. Image
Frëims Condesa / Arqmov Workshop. Image

Tori Tori Altavista / ESRAWE Studio + Rojkind Arquitectos

Tori Tori Altavista / ESRAWE Studio + Rojkind Arquitectos. Image
Tori Tori Altavista / ESRAWE Studio + Rojkind Arquitectos. Image

Sal de Mar / Punto Arquitectónico

Sal de Mar / Punto Arquitectónico. Image
Sal de Mar / Punto Arquitectónico. Image

JM Japanese Restaurant / LEGORRETA + SEPULVEDA & BLANCASMORAN

JM Japanese Restaurant / LEGORRETA + SEPULVEDA & BLANCASMORAN. Image
JM Japanese Restaurant / LEGORRETA + SEPULVEDA & BLANCASMORAN. Image

Green Grass Condesa Restaurant / Taller David Dana

Restaurante Green Grass Condesa / Taller David Dana. Image
Restaurante Green Grass Condesa / Taller David Dana. Image

Santomate Restaurant / Daniela Bucio Sistos // Taller de Arquitectura y Diseño

Restaurante Santomate / Daniela Bucio Sistos // Taller de Arquitectura y Diseño. Image
Restaurante Santomate / Daniela Bucio Sistos // Taller de Arquitectura y Diseño. Image

Miralto Restaurant | Latino 40 / vgz Architecture and Design

Restaurante Miralto | Latino 40 / vgz arquitectura y diseño. Image
Restaurante Miralto | Latino 40 / vgz arquitectura y diseño. Image

Buna Sartoría Restaurant and Coffee Shop / Taller ADG

Restaurante y cafetería Buna Sartoría / Taller ADG. Image
Restaurante y cafetería Buna Sartoría / Taller ADG. Image

La Tequila León Restaurant / León Orraca Architects

Restaurante La Tequila León / León Orraca Arquitectos. Image
Restaurante La Tequila León / León Orraca Arquitectos. Image

Piedra Sal Restaurant / vgz Architecture and Design

Restaurante Piedra Sal / vgz arquitectura y diseño. Image
Restaurante Piedra Sal / vgz arquitectura y diseño. Image

50 Friends Restaurant / Cherem Architects

Restaurante 50 Friends / Cherem Arquitectos. Image
Restaurante 50 Friends / Cherem Arquitectos. Image

Meroma Restaurant / Oficina de Práctica Arquitectónica

Meroma Restaurante / Oficina de Práctica Arquitectónica. Image
Meroma Restaurante / Oficina de Práctica Arquitectónica. Image

Zapote Restaurant / Módulo 11

Restaurante Zapote / Módulo 11. Image
Restaurante Zapote / Módulo 11. Image

Xuva´ Restaurant / Mecate Studio

Xuva´ restaurante / Mecate Studio. Image
Xuva´ restaurante / Mecate Studio. Image

Basico Restaurant / MS Estudio

Restaurante Básico / MS Estudio. Image
Restaurante Básico / MS Estudio. Image

Mexican Restaurant Masaryk / Vrtical

Restaurante Mexicano Masaryk / Vrtical. Image
Restaurante Mexicano Masaryk / Vrtical. Image

Achara Restaurant / PALMA

Restaurante Achara / PALMA. Image
Restaurante Achara / PALMA. Image

Banal Restaurant / Reims 502

Restaurante Banal / Reims 502. Image
Restaurante Banal / Reims 502. Image

Cuna Restaurant / LavallePeniche

Restaurante Cuna / LavallePeniche. Image
Restaurante Cuna / LavallePeniche. Image

Argentalia Restaurant / faci leboreiro architecture

Restaurante Argentalia / faci leboreiro arquitectura. Image
Restaurante Argentalia / faci leboreiro arquitectura. Image

Sal de Jade Restaurant / 0studio Arquitectura

Restaurante sal de Jade / 0studio Arquitectura. Image
Restaurante sal de Jade / 0studio Arquitectura. Image

La Tequila Restaurant / LOA

Restaurante la tequila / LOA. Image
Restaurante la tequila / LOA. Image

Eno Tokio Restaurant / NODO Workshop

Restaurante Eno Tokio / NODO Taller. Image
Restaurante Eno Tokio / NODO Taller. Image

Restaurant Tori Tori Santa Fe / Esrawe Studio

Restaurante Tori Tori Santa Fe / Esrawe Studio. Image
Restaurante Tori Tori Santa Fe / Esrawe Studio. Image

Veneno Restaurant / Pragma Estudio + Monteón Arquitectos Asociados

Veneno Restaurante / Pragma Estudio + Monteón Arquitectos Asociados. Image
Veneno Restaurante / Pragma Estudio + Monteón Arquitectos Asociados. Image

Rocco Cantabria Restaurant / ARQMOV Workshop

Restaurante Rocco Cantabria / ARQMOV Workshop. Image
Restaurante Rocco Cantabria / ARQMOV Workshop. Image

Atom Burger Restaurant / LVS-Architecture

Restaurante atom burger / LVS-Architecture. Image
Restaurante atom burger / LVS-Architecture. Image

Meloso Restaurant / t-unoauno + arqaz arquitectura

Restaurante meloso / t-unoauno + arqaz arquitectura. Image
Restaurante meloso / t-unoauno + arqaz arquitectura. Image

Zapote Bar / Estudio Atemporal

Bar Zapote / Estudio Atemporal. Image
Bar Zapote / Estudio Atemporal. Image

El Expendio de Maíz / Ludwig Godefroy Architecture

El Expendio de Maíz / Ludwig Godefroy Architecture. Image
El Expendio de Maíz / Ludwig Godefroy Architecture. Image

At ArchDaily we are exploring new territory with the series Mexican Interiors in an effort to decentralise architecture from the big cities and make visible the new practices taking place in different parts of the country. Would you like to publish your work, submit an article or send comments? Contact us through our form here.

