Interior Design: 33 Restaurants in Mexico That Stimulate the User's Experience

Over the years, interior design has evolved according to the needs that arise, but above all to the experiences that it seeks to provoke in the user. In the last two years, we have witnessed a radical change and a special interest in this subject because the pandemic forced us to pay specific attention to the configuration of the places we inhabit. This brought about much more holistic designs that cater to the wellbeing of the user, combining colours, sensory experiences, technology and natural elements that promote health.

Mexico is one of the most privileged countries in terms of climate and diversity, and when it comes to design, this opens up many possibilities to play with the temperature of the materials, the quality of the light, the wind currents, etc. We believe that interior design is fundamental in the conformation of each space and even more so when combined with gastronomy, to offer experiences that stimulate the senses. That is why we have compiled a list of 33 restaurants in Mexico that play with different design elements to make your imagination fly.

Tierra Garat / Esrawe Studio + Cadena Concept Design.

Gastrobar Toro / Studio Arthur Casas.

Nobu Polanco / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos.

Tori Tori Altavista / ESRAWE Studio + Rojkind Arquitectos.

Sal de Mar / Punto Arquitectónico.

JM Japanese Restaurant / LEGORRETA + SEPULVEDA & BLANCASMORAN.

Restaurante Green Grass Condesa / Taller David Dana.

Restaurante Santomate / Daniela Bucio Sistos // Taller de Arquitectura y Diseño.

Restaurante Miralto | Latino 40 / vgz arquitectura y diseño.

Restaurante y cafetería Buna Sartoría / Taller ADG.

Restaurante La Tequila León / León Orraca Arquitectos.

Restaurante Piedra Sal / vgz arquitectura y diseño.

Restaurante 50 Friends / Cherem Arquitectos.

Meroma Restaurante / Oficina de Práctica Arquitectónica.

Restaurante Argentalia / faci leboreiro arquitectura.

Restaurante sal de Jade / 0studio Arquitectura.

Restaurante Eno Tokio / NODO Taller.

Restaurante Tori Tori Santa Fe / Esrawe Studio.

Veneno Restaurante / Pragma Estudio + Monteón Arquitectos Asociados.

Restaurante Rocco Cantabria / ARQMOV Workshop.

El Expendio de Maíz / Ludwig Godefroy Architecture.

