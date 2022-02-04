Interior Design: 33 Restaurants in Mexico That Stimulate the User's Experience

Over the years, interior design has evolved according to the needs that arise, but above all to the experiences that it seeks to provoke in the user. In the last two years, we have witnessed a radical change and a special interest in this subject because the pandemic forced us to pay specific attention to the configuration of the places we inhabit. This brought about much more holistic designs that cater to the wellbeing of the user, combining colours, sensory experiences, technology and natural elements that promote health.
Mexico is one of the most privileged countries in terms of climate and diversity, and when it comes to design, this opens up many possibilities to play with the temperature of the materials, the quality of the light, the wind currents, etc. We believe that interior design is fundamental in the conformation of each space and even more so when combined with gastronomy, to offer experiences that stimulate the senses. That is why we have compiled a list of 33 restaurants in Mexico that play with different design elements to make your imagination fly.
Tierra Garat / Esrawe Studio + Cadena Concept Design
Toro Gastrobar / Studio Arthur Casas
Nobu Polanco / Sordo Madaleno Architects
Frëims Condesa / Arqmov Workshop
Tori Tori Altavista / ESRAWE Studio + Rojkind Arquitectos
Sal de Mar / Punto Arquitectónico
JM Japanese Restaurant / LEGORRETA + SEPULVEDA & BLANCASMORAN
Green Grass Condesa Restaurant / Taller David Dana
Santomate Restaurant / Daniela Bucio Sistos // Taller de Arquitectura y Diseño
Miralto Restaurant | Latino 40 / vgz Architecture and Design
Buna Sartoría Restaurant and Coffee Shop / Taller ADG
La Tequila León Restaurant / León Orraca Architects
Piedra Sal Restaurant / vgz Architecture and Design
50 Friends Restaurant / Cherem Architects
Meroma Restaurant / Oficina de Práctica Arquitectónica
Zapote Restaurant / Módulo 11
Xuva´ Restaurant / Mecate Studio
Basico Restaurant / MS Estudio
Mexican Restaurant Masaryk / Vrtical
Achara Restaurant / PALMA
Banal Restaurant / Reims 502
Cuna Restaurant / LavallePeniche
Argentalia Restaurant / faci leboreiro architecture
Sal de Jade Restaurant / 0studio Arquitectura
La Tequila Restaurant / LOA
Eno Tokio Restaurant / NODO Workshop
Restaurant Tori Tori Santa Fe / Esrawe Studio
Veneno Restaurant / Pragma Estudio + Monteón Arquitectos Asociados
Rocco Cantabria Restaurant / ARQMOV Workshop
Atom Burger Restaurant / LVS-Architecture
Meloso Restaurant / t-unoauno + arqaz arquitectura
Zapote Bar / Estudio Atemporal
El Expendio de Maíz / Ludwig Godefroy Architecture
