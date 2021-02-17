Punta Majahua Building / Zozaya Arquitectos

+ 61

Apartments • Troncones, Mexico Architects: Zozaya Arquitectos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 7773 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2021

Photographs Photographs: Cesar Belio

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Lafarge Holcim AutoCAD , Bosques de Niebla , Calux , Claroflex , Comex , El Hujal , Ghimel , Grame , Helvex , Mármoles y granitos internacionales de Puebla , Natura Pisos , San Luis , Tecnolite Manufacturers:

Lead Architects: Enrique Zozaya , Daniel Zozaya

Design Team: José Antonio Vázquez, Ana Cadena, Jesús López, Cesar Octavio, Estela Valenzuela

Engineering: Omar Hernandez

City: Troncones

Country: Mexico

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Punta Majahua is situated in the magnificent surf villa of Troncones, it is a residential complex strategically located in a spectacular ten thousand square meter piece of land on a peninsula, north of Troncones, in the state of Guerrero, Mexico.

The concept of Punta Majahua was designed to create luxurious beachfront residences, with a very organic, and fluid architectural style that would integrate the best way possible to accommodate the site. The masterplan of the project has six buildings with three floors each, and five to eight residences making a total of thirty-nine units, a covered garage area, paddle court, a family swimming pool with a semi Olympic lap lane, an administrative office, a gym, staffing and service area, orchards for the resident’s consumption, and green areas.

Taking advantage of the location and geographic morphology of the land, we made it our top priority to build in the best location imaginable for these residences, situating them the closest we could possibly get to the ocean, and hence, obtaining spectacular ocean views, privacy between units and orientation to the north, which is ideal by the beach for reducing energy consumption, so as to keep the units sufficiently cooled.

Residences at ground level have semiprivate gardens with exclusive exits to the beach, and the upper units distinguish themselves for their ocean views and the Sierra Madre on the back facade. The architectural style of the project centers upon the use of curved walls on ground floors, and facades. As we break away from the traditional ninety-degree angles, we create very specially, and unique homes, where the use of curved walls allowed us to resolve the spaces in a more integral way, and we exponentially improved the view, orientations, and crossed ventilation. Consequently, we created fluid and dynamic volumes, in which we achieved a balance between vernacular and contemporary architecture to create residences that are functional, and easy to keep up.

The materials used on this project are what is normally used in the traditional Zihuantanejo coastal style, including masonry walls, bamboo, dry palm branches for the gazebos and palapas, river Stones for the ornamentation of rugs and baseboards in the interiors, bush-hammered marble floors, parota wood, and bamboo carpentry.

The landscaping of the project was based on the analysis and understanding of the local ecosystem, due to the scarcity of water in the region. The area is composed of a regenerative landscape, using a regional vegetable palette, with low water consumption, and is easily able to withstand the ocean breeze, and salinity, as well as the planting of local fruit trees, and the use of turf and gravel in various sections in order to reduce water consumption. It is worth mentioning that the project has its very own residual water treatment plant, hence reusing the water to water the plants. This means that greywater is used to feed the plants, which thrive in such conditions.

Punta Majahua is absolutely outstanding for its symbiosis and integration to nature, and without a doubt, groundbreaking to the development of the Troncones Community, which has gained great popularity and prestige among international tourists, who flock to the region for not only a place with excellent waves, but also a different and new lifestyle, with a more natural, organic, harmonious vibration, and feel aligned with the coasts of the Mexican Pacific, which are the perfect ingredients for natural life.