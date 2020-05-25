House CMV / Estudio MMX

+ 34

Text description provided by the architects. The main actor is not the house, but the landscape. The breath-taking force of a natural landscape like this one, must not be eclipsed, but complemented and strengthened.

While programming a space on the site, architecture must follow the virtues of the site and nature. Therefore, the project scheme virtually eliminates the private rooms of the program by placing them on a semi-underground level, which allows rooms to keep a view towards distant landscape. All the common areas get together in a simple and respectful pavilion, allowing the continuity and contemplation of the immediate and distant landscape.

Earth, roof tiles, wood and stone are the materials through which the proposal develops a construction system, similar to those seen in the region, with a shared base of local knowledge, the search of this reference seeks the integration of the house into its territory.