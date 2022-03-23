We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  3. Mexican Interiors: 18 Spaces That Use Books as a Design Element

Over the years, interior design has evolved according to the needs that arise, but above all according to the experiences we seek to provoke in the user. In the last two years, we witnessed a radical change and a particular interest in this subject because the pandemic forced us to pay specific attention to the configuration of the places we inhabit. This brought about much more holistic designs that cater to the wellbeing of the user, combining colours, sensory experiences, technology and natural elements that promote health.

Café y librería El Péndulo / Aizenman-Arquitectura. Image © Eduardo AizenmanLa Ciudad de los Libros y la Imagen / Taller 6A. Image © Jaime NavarroCentro Cultural Elena Garro / Fernanda Canales + arquitectura 911sc. Image © Jaime NavarroBiblioteca Jaime García Terrés / arquitectura 911sc. Image © Moritz Bernoully

Mexico is one of the most privileged countries in terms of climate and diversity, which when it comes to design, opens up many possibilities to play with the temperature of the materials, the quality of the light, the wind currents, etc. We believe that interior design is fundamental in the conformation of each space and even more so when combined with elements such as books, which give a completely different touch. That is why we have compiled a list of libraries and bookshops in Mexico that play with different design elements that will make your imagination fly.

Architectural Classics: Central Library, Ciudad Universitaria / Juan O'Gorman

Biblioteca Central, Ciudad Universitaria / Juan O´Gorman. Image © Adlai Pulido
Cereso Femenil Library / Proyecto Reacciona A.C

Biblioteca Cereso Femenil / Proyecto Reacciona A.C. Image © Hector Padilla Ferraris
La Increíble Library / MS Estudio

Librería La Increíble / MS Estudio. Image © Camila Cossio
Colonia Héctor Caballero Library / Proyecto Reacciona A.C

Biblioteca Colonia Héctor Caballero / Proyecto Reacciona A.C. Image © Hector Padilla Ferraris
Central Library, UAEM / REC Arquitectura

Biblioteca Central, UAEM / REC Arquitectura. Image © Onnis Luque
Jewish Documentation and Research Center of Mexico (CDIJUM) / Ezra Cherem Behar & Alan Cherem Hamui

Centro de Documentación e Investigación Judío de México (CDIJUM) / Ezra Cherem Behar & Alan Cherem Hamui. Image © LGM Studio - Luis Gallardo
Casa de las Ideas Library / CROstudio

Biblioteca Casa de las Ideas / CROstudio. Image © CROstudio
B-Human / REC Arquitectura

B-Human / REC Arquitectura. Image Cortesía de REC Arquitectura
The City Of The Books And The Images / Alejandro Sánchez García - Taller 6A

La Ciudad de los Libros y la Imagen / Taller 6A. Image © Jaime Navarro
Jaime Garcia Terres Library / arquitectura 911sc

Biblioteca Jaime García Terrés / arquitectura 911sc. Image © Moritz Bernoully
José Luis Martínez Library / Alejandro Sánchez García

Fondo José Luis Martínez / Alejandro Sánchez García - Taller 6A. Image © Jaime Navarro
Carlos Monsiváis Personal Library / JSª Arquitectura

Biblioteca Personal Carlos Monsiváis / JSª Arquitectura. Image Cortesía de JSª Arquitectura
Jose Vasconcelos Library / Architecture Workshop X / Alberto Kalach

Biblioteca Jose Vasconcelos / Taller de Arquitectura X / Alberto Kalach. Image Cortesía de Taller de Arquitectura X / Alberto Kalach
Antonio Castro Leal Library / BGP arquitectura

Biblioteca Antonio Castro Leal / BGP Arquitectura. Image © Jaime Navarro
Conarte Bookstore / Anagrama

Librería Conarte / Anagrama. Image © Estudio Tampiquito
El Péndulo Library / Aizenman-Arquitectura

Café y librería El Péndulo / Aizenman-Arquitectura. Image © Eduardo Aizenman
Elena Garro Cultural Center / Fernanda Canales + arquitectura 911sc

Centro Cultural Elena Garro / Fernanda Canales + arquitectura 911sc. Image © Jaime Navarro
At ArchDaily we are exploring new territory with the series 'Mexican Interiors' in an effort to decentralise architecture from the big cities and make visible the new practices taking place in different parts of the country. Would you like to publish your work, submit an article or send comments? Contact us through our form here.

