Mexican Interiors: 18 Spaces That Use Books as a Design Element

Save this picture! Biblioteca Jose Vasconcelos / Taller de Arquitectura X / Alberto Kalach. Image Cortesía de Taller de Arquitectura X / Alberto Kalach

Over the years, interior design has evolved according to the needs that arise, but above all according to the experiences we seek to provoke in the user. In the last two years, we witnessed a radical change and a particular interest in this subject because the pandemic forced us to pay specific attention to the configuration of the places we inhabit. This brought about much more holistic designs that cater to the wellbeing of the user, combining colours, sensory experiences, technology and natural elements that promote health.

+ 19

Mexico is one of the most privileged countries in terms of climate and diversity, which when it comes to design, opens up many possibilities to play with the temperature of the materials, the quality of the light, the wind currents, etc. We believe that interior design is fundamental in the conformation of each space and even more so when combined with elements such as books, which give a completely different touch. That is why we have compiled a list of libraries and bookshops in Mexico that play with different design elements that will make your imagination fly.

Save this picture! Biblioteca Central, Ciudad Universitaria / Juan O´Gorman. Image © Adlai Pulido

Save this picture! Biblioteca Cereso Femenil / Proyecto Reacciona A.C. Image © Hector Padilla Ferraris

Save this picture! Librería La Increíble / MS Estudio. Image © Camila Cossio

Save this picture! Biblioteca Colonia Héctor Caballero / Proyecto Reacciona A.C. Image © Hector Padilla Ferraris

Save this picture! Biblioteca Central, UAEM / REC Arquitectura. Image © Onnis Luque

Save this picture! Centro de Documentación e Investigación Judío de México (CDIJUM) / Ezra Cherem Behar & Alan Cherem Hamui. Image © LGM Studio - Luis Gallardo

Save this picture! Biblioteca Casa de las Ideas / CROstudio. Image © CROstudio

Save this picture! B-Human / REC Arquitectura. Image Cortesía de REC Arquitectura

Save this picture! La Ciudad de los Libros y la Imagen / Taller 6A. Image © Jaime Navarro

Save this picture! Biblioteca Jaime García Terrés / arquitectura 911sc. Image © Moritz Bernoully

Save this picture! Fondo José Luis Martínez / Alejandro Sánchez García - Taller 6A. Image © Jaime Navarro

Save this picture! Biblioteca Personal Carlos Monsiváis / JSª Arquitectura. Image Cortesía de JSª Arquitectura

Save this picture! Biblioteca Jose Vasconcelos / Taller de Arquitectura X / Alberto Kalach. Image Cortesía de Taller de Arquitectura X / Alberto Kalach

Save this picture! Biblioteca Antonio Castro Leal / BGP Arquitectura. Image © Jaime Navarro

Save this picture! Librería Conarte / Anagrama. Image © Estudio Tampiquito

Save this picture! Café y librería El Péndulo / Aizenman-Arquitectura. Image © Eduardo Aizenman

Save this picture! Centro Cultural Elena Garro / Fernanda Canales + arquitectura 911sc. Image © Jaime Navarro

At ArchDaily we are exploring new territory with the series 'Mexican Interiors' in an effort to decentralise architecture from the big cities and make visible the new practices taking place in different parts of the country. Would you like to publish your work, submit an article or send comments? Contact us through our form here.