Mexican Interiors: 18 Spaces That Use Books as a Design Element

Over the years, interior design has evolved according to the needs that arise, but above all according to the experiences we seek to provoke in the user. In the last two years, we witnessed a radical change and a particular interest in this subject because the pandemic forced us to pay specific attention to the configuration of the places we inhabit. This brought about much more holistic designs that cater to the wellbeing of the user, combining colours, sensory experiences, technology and natural elements that promote health.
Mexico is one of the most privileged countries in terms of climate and diversity, which when it comes to design, opens up many possibilities to play with the temperature of the materials, the quality of the light, the wind currents, etc. We believe that interior design is fundamental in the conformation of each space and even more so when combined with elements such as books, which give a completely different touch. That is why we have compiled a list of libraries and bookshops in Mexico that play with different design elements that will make your imagination fly.
Architectural Classics: Central Library, Ciudad Universitaria / Juan O'Gorman
Cereso Femenil Library / Proyecto Reacciona A.C
La Increíble Library / MS Estudio
Colonia Héctor Caballero Library / Proyecto Reacciona A.C
Central Library, UAEM / REC Arquitectura
Jewish Documentation and Research Center of Mexico (CDIJUM) / Ezra Cherem Behar & Alan Cherem Hamui
Casa de las Ideas Library / CROstudio
B-Human / REC Arquitectura
The City Of The Books And The Images / Alejandro Sánchez García - Taller 6A
Jaime Garcia Terres Library / arquitectura 911sc
José Luis Martínez Library / Alejandro Sánchez García
Carlos Monsiváis Personal Library / JSª Arquitectura
Jose Vasconcelos Library / Architecture Workshop X / Alberto Kalach
Antonio Castro Leal Library / BGP arquitectura
Conarte Bookstore / Anagrama
El Péndulo Library / Aizenman-Arquitectura
Elena Garro Cultural Center / Fernanda Canales + arquitectura 911sc
